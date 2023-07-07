SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 4:58 a.m.
• Vehicle accident, 1400 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:04 a.m.
• Public assist, 500 block North Main Street, 1 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2200 block Bruce Mountain Drive, 8:52 p.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block Smith Street, 11:07 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Noise complaint, South Thurmond Street, 12:44 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 1:23 a.m.
• Animal incident, North Heights Lane, 5:35 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:23 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 8:26 a.m.
• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 8:58 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:58 a.m.
• Hit and run, East Loucks Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Taylor Avenue, 10:01 a.m.
• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:04 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Spaulding Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Thurmond Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Avoca Place, 1:42 p.m.
• Accident, Grinnell Plaza, 1:52 p.m.
• Weed violation, Excalibur Way, 2:02 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 2:15 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:24 p.m.
• Theft; cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
• Alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:47 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Gladstone Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Adam Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Accident, Victoria Street, 4:45 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 6:14 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Mydland Road, 6:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 6:54 p.m.
• Dog at large, Works Street, 8:01 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Fireworks, Burrows Street, 9:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:34 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:35 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:35 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 11:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Accident, Highway 87, mile marker 39, Banner, 7:46 a.m.
• Accident, Swaim Road, 9:42 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Club House Drive, 2:46 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 5:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 14 West, mile marker 67, Dayton, 10:24 p.m.
ARRESTS
Thursday
• Cory L. Gagner, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• Hank B. Harris, 53, Colorado Springs, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Eric T. Weisser, 44, Sheridan, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, custody on warrant or incident, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 1