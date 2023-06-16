SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 1200 block North Main Street, 1:42 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:43 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:41 p.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 8:17 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Dog at large, West Third Street, 7:58 a.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 8:03 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:57 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sibley Circle, 9:25 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Dog at large, Holloway Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Custer Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Cat violation, Avon Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Family dispute, Ash Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
• Business violation, A Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Crime stopper, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12 p.m.
• Weed violation, A Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Loucks Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Thurmond Avenue, 12:54 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Strahan Parkway, 1:02p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Lost property, East Brundage Lane, 1:59 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 1:59 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Huntington Street and Ash Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Papago Court, 3:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park Street, 3:35 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West Brundage Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Weed violation, Broadway Street, 6:40 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:0 p.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 p.m.
• Theft in progress, Mydland Road, 10:01 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street and Highway 14, Ranchester, 1:13 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, Penrose Trailhead, Story, 5:33 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Jeremy D. Armour, 45, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ernest T. Sarr, 77, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dylan I. Shelton, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 5