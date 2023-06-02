SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 7:54 a.m.
• Elevator rescue, 50 block East Works Street, 11:41 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
• Livestock loose, Plain Drive, 6:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, Omarr Avenue, 10:41 a.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 18, 6:46 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Main Street, Dayton, 8:31 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 9:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beckton Hall Road, 9:58 p.m.
• DUI, Industrial Road and North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
• Carolyn P. Cox, 59, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• William E. Gilmore, 57, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (2), breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joseph Murdock, 28, Lodge Grass, Montana, no valid driver's license, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2