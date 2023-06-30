SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Long Drive, 8:35 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 9:21 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1000 block East Brundage Lane, 11:51 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block South Main Street, 5:41 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• 911 hang up, Lewis Street, 12:43 a.m.
• Found property, Schiller Street, 8:12 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Eighth Street, 8:47 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Weed violation, Lincoln Drive, 10:27 a.m.
• Weed violation, Crook Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Weed violation, Pine Drive, 10:39 a.m.
• Weed violation, Illinois Street, 10:41 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Joe Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
• Cat trap, North Main Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Weed violation, Lincoln Drive, 11:15 a.m.
• Weed violation, West 11th Street, 12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Brooks Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Lewis Street, 1:51 p.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 1:59 p.m.
• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 2:47 p.m.
• Weapons discharge, West Fifth Street, 2:55 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:01 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Careless driver, Victoria Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Drugs, West 12th Street, 3:35 p.m.
• Animal injured, East College Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 4:23 p.m.
• Child neglect, Sheridan area, 4:26 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Gould Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 4:45 p.m.
• Medical, South Main Street, 5:40 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Beaver Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Reckless driver, West Fifth Street, 6:26 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Scott Street, 6:26 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Nebraska Street, 6:43 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Pioneer Road, 7:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, Carlin Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 8:01 p.m.
• DUS, Long Drive, 9:13 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.
• Dispute, Huntington Street, 11:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 11:13 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 21, 10:57 a.m.
• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 11:50 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Cox Valley Road, 2:45 p.m.
• Shots fired, Bulldogger Drive, Parkman, 6:30 p.m.
• Medical, Highway 87, 8:30 p.m.
• Hit and run, Big Horn Road, 8:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Dillon A. Goodman, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, interfering with an officer, DWUS, out of county court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Timothy A. Hickerson, 41, Skelly Town, Texas, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James O. Malles, 25, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Sarah B. Palmer, 18, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Hugh Shaw, 67, Rockford, Alabama, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 5