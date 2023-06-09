SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 400 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:27 a.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block Night Hawk Court, 11:54 a.m.
• EMS assist, 100 block South Main Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Cut gas line, 50 block East Ridge Road, 5:06 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 5 a.m.
• Welfare check, Papago Court, 7:50 a.m.
• Barking dog, Greystone Avenue, 8:50 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:25 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Marion Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Gladstone Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Weed violation, Highland Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Accident, Avoca Court, 11:19 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sheridan area, 11:26 a.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 12:52 p.m.
• Weed violation, Broadway Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Weed violation, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
• Weed violation, Val Vista Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Beaver Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Vandalism; cold, South Brooks Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Accident, South Main Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 2:57 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Theft; cold, South Main Street, 3:43 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Weed violation, Timberline Drive, 4:12 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Main Street, 4:46 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, Burton Street, 5:44 p.m.
• Vicious dog, West Burkitt Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, West Fifth Street, 7 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 7:09 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 7:18 p.m.
• Vicious dog, West Fifth Street, 7:21 p.m.
• Drug; other, Strahan Parkway, 7:45 p.m.
• Assist Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, Interstate 90 westbound, 7:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 12th Street, 7:58 p.m.
• Dog at large, Cedar Avenue, 8:17 p.m.
• Careless driver, North Main Street, 8:39 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 9:27 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Sagebrush Drive, 10:03 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 10:19 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Harassment, Clear Creek Avenue, Clearmont, 11:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, keystone Road, mile marker 6, Ranchester, 3:51 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 24, 7:06 p.m.
• Vicious dog, West Fifth Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 8:53 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 23, 10:17 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Cory A. Anderson, 40, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; liquid form, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Trinity A. Calrson, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Tristen J. Mckillop, 27, Gillette, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Thomas C. Morris, 25, Bozeman, Montana, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Crystal Solis, 23, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mathew C. Strand, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (2), interfering with an officer, out of county court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 4