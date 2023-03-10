SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Odor investigation, 50 block West 13th Street, 12:22 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Avoca Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, 600 block Olive Street, 1:33 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1600 block North Main Street, 9:07 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 5:09 a.m.
• Drug activity, West Fifth Street, 8:07 a.m.
• Probation violation, North Main Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Brock Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Brock Avenue, 10:19 a.m.
• Found property, Bellevue Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 12:48 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Structure fire, Olive Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Hit and run, Broadway Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Gould Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Death investigation, East Sixth Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Lewis Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Burton Street, 4:58 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, East Brundage Lane, 11:11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Traffic stop, West Fifth Street, 8:54 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 10:02 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 11:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Holli L. Ingalls, 48, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 2