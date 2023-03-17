SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Stove fire, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 11:39 a.m.
• EMS assist, 100 block York Circle, 12:25 p.m.
• EMS assist, 200 block Rice Avenue, 7:18 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Assist SFR, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 11:39 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, Ridge Road, 7:32 a.m.
• Hit and run, Loucks Street, 8 a.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 8:10 a.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Animal incident, Loucks Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 9:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, Burkitt Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Structure fire, Avoca Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Smith Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 12 p.m.
• Fraud, West 11th Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 12:43 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West Fifth Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Fifth Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Fifth Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Public contact, West 12th Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 4:17 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Carlin Street, 5:01 p.m.
• Accident, Grinnell Plaza, 5:13 p.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 8:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker 6, 6:22 a.m.
• Records only, Fish Hatchery Road and North Piney Road, Banner, 8:46 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Fish Hatchery Road, Story, 9:19 a.m.
• Lost property, Rail Drive, Ranchester, 12:18 p.m.
• Domestic disturbance, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 1:34 p.m.
• Records only, Clearmont area, 2:26 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 16, 3:52 p.m.
• Civil standby, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 4:47 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
• Burglary; cold, Railway Avenue, Parkman, 6:56 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Bryan L. Bangerter, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Rachelle M. Dean, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Melvin J. Krenzelok, 81, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mason J. Sundstrom, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Candrice L. Sweem, 75, Sheridan, DWUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3