SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 10:07 a.m.
• Structure fire, 400 block West Burkitt Street, 1:41 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 400 block West 11th Street, 10:55 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Assist SFR, 400 block West Burkitt Street, 1:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:58 a.m.
• Registration violation, North Main Street, 2:05 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 5:58 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 7:52 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Accident, Scott Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Stalking; cold, East Works Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Medical, Avoca Court, 10:05 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Whitney Way, 11:46 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 11:49 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:51 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Evidence disposal, Sheridan area, 12:20 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Animal found, West Nebraska Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Structure fire, West Burkitt Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Sheridan area, 3:47 p.m.
• K-9 request, Sheridan area, 4:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 5:12 p.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
• Warrant service, 12th Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:32 p.m.
• Family dispute, North Jefferson Street, 6:56 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Coffeen Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:33 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 9:08 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Holly Ponds Drive, 10:15 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Broadway Street, 10:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 10:27 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Welfare check, Ranchester area, 9:41 a.m.
• DUS, College Meadows Drive, 4 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 9:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• David E. Edwards, 74, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Michael R. Lindberg, 47, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James J. Lunbeck, 54, Story, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 5