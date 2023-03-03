SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 200 block Second West Parkway, 3:06 p.m.
• EMS assist, West 15th Street and Taylor Avenue, 4:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 12:08 a.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 2:49 a.m.
• Snow removal, Val Vista Street, 9:07 a.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Sheridan area, 9:37 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 15th Street, 9:58 a.m.
• DUS, Sheridan area, 11:20 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 12:23 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Damaged property, West Works Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Accident, Smith Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Harassment, South Canby Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Removal of subject, College Meadows Drive, 4:57 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Delphi Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
• Animal injured, Loucks Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sumner Street, 5:40 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:35 p.m.
• DUI, North Jefferson Street, 11:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 12:32 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Sheridan Avenue and East First Street, 12:50 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 12:54 a.m.
• Family dispute, Thompson Creek Road, Clearmont, 7:34 a.m.
• Warrant service, South Linden Avenue, 10:21 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Robin Lane, 4:42 p.m.
• DUI, West 15th Street and Taylor Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
• Drug activity, West 13th Street, 6:59 p.m.
• Suspicious person, College Meadows Drive, 11:57 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Alan S. Britton, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jacob D. Haynes, 25, Pueblo, Colorado, DWUI, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• William C. Holliday, 29, Sheridan, criminal entry, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Roman J. Legerski, Jr., 61, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jerry Prejean, 70, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dawson Reese, 38, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jonathan W. Stieve, 42, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• William J. Twite, 58, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance, DWUI, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court (2), municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8
Number of releases for the previous day: 7