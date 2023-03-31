SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 600 block Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 12 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 9:55 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:20 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block Martin Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
• EM assist, 1100 block Avon Street, 9:52 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Drugs/possession, Parker Avenue, 12:38 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 12:43 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 6:26 a.m.
• Snow removal, Laclede Street, 7:02 a.m.
• Accident, South Tschirgi Street, 7:10 a.m.
• Assist agency, College Meadows Drive, 8:59 a.m.
• Lost property, East Brundage Lane, 9:46 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Animal dead, Highland Avenue, 10:29 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Townhouse Place, 10:29 a.m.
• Public contact, Smith Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 11:21 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Brooks Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Deliver message, South Canby Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Death notification, East First Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Sheridan area, 1:22 p.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 1:23 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:32 p.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Loucks Street, 2:04 p.m.
• Hit and run, Hi Tech Drive, 3:36 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 4:11 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Dunnuck Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Third Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Warrant service, East First Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 6:26 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, West 13th Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Reckless drive, Sheridan area, 6:41 p.m.
• Shots Street, Frackleton Street, 7:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 9:03 p.m.
• Reckless Driver, Thurmond Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Medical, Avon Street, 9:51 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 10:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 6:10 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Walt Drive, 12:30 p.m.
• DUI, U.S. Highway 87, 3:52 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Maverick Lane, 7:16 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 335 and Powder Horn Road, 11:17 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Terry M. Garcia, 41, Buffalo, DWUS, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Abram Griffin, 33, Selma, Oregon, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Daniel J. Oppegard, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Delayne Renner, 40, Worland, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Raymond G. Rodgers, 44, Powder River, Arkansas, breach of peace (2), disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Chris W. Schroko, 54, Story, DWUI, custody on warrant or incident, DWUS, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 5