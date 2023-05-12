SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Smoke detector check, 1300 block Lewis Street, 4:44 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Medical assist, Wilson Lane, 10:28 a.m.
• Medical assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 12:38 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:30 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 5:53 a.m.
• Damaged property, East Loucks Street, 6:42 a.m.
• Assault; simple, Lewis Street, 9:04 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 9:08 a.m.
• Reckless driver, Highland Avenue, 10:31 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
• Threats; cold, West 12th Street, 12:02 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Main Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Accident, Illinois Street, 12:20 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
• Littering, King Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Drug; other, Avoca Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 2:18 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
• Domestic, Long Drive, 3:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 4:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 4:15 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sumner Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West 12th Street, 7 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Mydland Road, 7:08 p.m.
• Dispute, Sheridan area, 7:17 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Creekside Lane, 8:24 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:55 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Creekside Lane, 9:18 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Brooks Street, 11:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Drugs/possession, Soldier Ridge Trailhead, 1:24 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Paradise Park Road, 7:45 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Yonkee Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 10:57 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dee Drive, 12:27 p.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Main Street, Dayton, 1:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 4:45 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:15 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue and Home Ranch Circle, 7:51 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Stevens Avenue, 8:46 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue and Highway 87, mile marker 26, 9:02 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Paul C. Garofolo, 48, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; pill or capsule, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brandon Ramsay, 21, Sheridan, DWUI, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 4