SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 100 block West Fifth Street, 2:12 a.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:05 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 5:42 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 200 block North Connor Street, 6:11 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Citizen assist, 1800 block Holloway Avenue, 8:07 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:09 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Eighth Street, 12:47 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Joe Street, 7:45 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Loucks Street, 9:12 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:20 a.m.
• Harassment, Dunnuck Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Fraud, Bryant Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Long Drive, 1:58 p.m.
• Child neglect, Avoca Place, 2:06 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West 11th Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Civil standby, Avoca Place, 2:42 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Eighth Street, 3:28 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 3:55 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:06 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, South Canby Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Big Horn Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:48 p.m.
• Panhandling, Sheridan, 6:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
• Child restraint, North Main Street, 7:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue, 9:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Gillette Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Public intoxication, 10th Street, 10:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 7:38 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Cox Valley Road, 9:33 a.m.
• Execution of warrant, North Main Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Maverick Drive, 10:02 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Holloway Avenue, 10:33 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Lisa Floate, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 5