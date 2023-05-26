SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Vehicle fire, 100 block Brock Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Marion Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Gas leak, 300 block North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 6:27 a.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Place, 6:28 a.m.
• Driving under the influence, citizen report, 9:18 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Avon Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Warrant service, Sheridan area, 10:51 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Fraud, South Main Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Brock Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• Simple assault, Lewis St., 2 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Big Horn Avenue, 2:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Main STreet, 2:53 p.m.
• Medical, Marion Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
• Animal found, Sugar View Drive, 3:18 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Lewis Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Parkway, 3:32 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to a minor, Broadway Street, 3:52 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street 4:38 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to a minor, North Main Street, 5 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to a minor, North Main Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Linden Avenue, 5:39 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Wyoming Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 11:47 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, 23:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Trespass progress, Highway 345, Parkman, 1:42 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345, mile marker 2; 2.5; Parkman, 2:51 a.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 6:46 a.m.
• Damaged property, West Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 9:56 a.m.
• Fraud, West 13th Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Dispute all others, Taylor Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• Domestic, Big Horn Avenue, 4:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, Bird Farm Road, 8:34 p.m.
• Hit and run, Taylor Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 4, Parkman, 11:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Christopher A. Fuentes, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Arianna L. Roth, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• James R. Swaney, 50, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Michael Z Updike, 28, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 3