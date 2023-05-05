SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 400 block South Water Street, 4:04 a.m.
• Activated smoke alarm, 100 block Edwards Court, 6:35 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 500 block Falcon Ridge Court, 10:40 a.m.
• EMS assist; canceled, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block East Fifth Street, 7:02 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Assist Tongue River Fire District, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 1, 12:02 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block Big Goose Road, 12:25 p.m.
• Hay fire, Highway 14 East, mile marker 5, 12:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 5:35 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Birch Street, 7:17 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Main Street, 7:18 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 7:38 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Illinois Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Drug take back disposal, West 12th Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Heights Lane, 8:45 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Fraud, Laclede Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 10:04 a.m.
• DUS, Broadway Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 11:11 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:53 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:14 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 12:55 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Reckless driver, West Fifth Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 3:33 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Lewis Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Drug activity, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Big Horn Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:06 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, East Fifth Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Animal found, West 12th Street, 10:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:39 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Death investigation, Slack Road, Parkman, 6:53 a.m.
• Civil, Coffeen Avenue, 5:18 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Carl Street, Ranchester, 7:18 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 7:22 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 17, 9:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Dustin W. Beadle, 21, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by Johnson County Sheriff's Office
• William E. Gilmore, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 5