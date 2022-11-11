SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block East College Avenue, 7 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1056 Long Drive, 8:21 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block West Whitney Street, 4:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
JAIL