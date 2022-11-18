SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Avon Street, 3:14 a.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block Pinyon Place, 9:09 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
• Suspicious vehicle, Beatty Gulch Road, 12:48 a.m.
• Civil, Cessna Road, 6:57 a.m.
• Probation violation, McNally Lane, 9:09 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 24, 9:49 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, I-90 westbound, mile marker 25, 11:49 a.m.
• Damaged property, West 15th Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
• Mary C. Dunlap, 65, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Amber R. Neel, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 0