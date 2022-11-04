SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Gladstone Street, 6:13 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Avenue, 10:33 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Timm Place, 8:33 a.m.
• RMA assist, 3500 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 12:14 a.m.
• Possible stolen property, Wyoming Avenue, 1:24 a.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 2:25 a.m.
• Threats (cold), Long Drive, 8 a.m.
• Parking complaint, 16th Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Edwards Drive, 9:32 a.m.
• Harassment, Meadowlark Lane, 9:59 a.m.
• Hit and run, Crook Street, 10:02 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Willow Trail, 10:16 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Willow Trail, 10:19 a.m.
• Animal found, North Brooks Street, 10:35 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Burton Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:03 p.m.
• Domestic, Fourth Avenue East, 8:09 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Sherman Avenue, 9:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 10:42 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, North Main Street, 11:14 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Death investigation, Timm Place, 8:33 a.m.
• Fraud, Whisper Lane, Ranchester, 11:14 a.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Road, 1:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Cattail Lane, 3:07 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Red Grade Road, 4:14 p.m.
• Trespass (cold), West 15th Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Road hazard, Highway 14 East, mile marker 12, Banner, 7:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Higby Road and Kooi Street, 7:58 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 9, Parkman, 9:52 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Cory A. Morton, 29, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James B. Lund, 49, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, Child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Luke R. Riley, 22, Sheridan, courtesy hold (other jurisdiction), out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• James Limberhand, 30, Sheridan, courtesy hold (other jurisdiction), out of county court, arrested by SCSO
Thursday
• Tyler V. Bauer, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• William E. Ingram, 23, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Preston R. Prescher, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3