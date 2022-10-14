SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (canceled), Highland Avenue and Fifth Street, 10:14 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1200 block North Main Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1100 block Mydland Road, 1:20 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Verbal domestic, Long Drive, 2:32 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 7:45 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 7:52 a.m.
• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, South Gould Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Avoca Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
• Lost property, Warren Avenue, 9:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 9:35 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 10:57 a.m.
• Child abuse cold, Jackson Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
• Fraud, Lewis Street, 11:39 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Assist agency, Main Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Battery, Long Drive, 12:50 p.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
• Barking dog, Avon Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 3:05 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:14 p.m.
• K-9 search, Long Drive, 3:46 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Pheasant Drive, 4:05 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 6:18 p.m.
• Adult abuse/neglect, Big Horn Avenue, 6:42 p.m., Officers responded to a health care facility for a report of a patient being abused by a staff member. Case under investigation.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:20 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
• Hit and run, Gould Street, 7:36 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Big Horn Avenue
• Domestic, South Water Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 2:47 a.m.
• Theft cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:40 a.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
• Assist agency, Brinton Road, Big Horn, 2:31 p.m.
• Damaged property, U.S. Highway 14, Dayton, 2:41 p.m.
• Accident, Willow Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Battery, West 13th Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Marcellus Biot, 76, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joleen M. Boos, 35, Sheridan, manufacture/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nathan S. Gainforth, 22, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Joshua C. Lascano, 30, Laramie, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Stephen Nagel, 38, address not listed, custody on warrant or incident, court not listed, arrested by SCSO
• James P. Van Norman, 40, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 7