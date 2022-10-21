SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Smoke detector check, 1900 block Pima Drive, 2:57 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 1400 block Omarr Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 5:13 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 8:20 a.m.
• Hit and run, Sugarland Drive, 8:31 a.m.
• Death investigation, Broadway Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Heartland Drive, 10:05 a.m.
• Trespass cold, West Alger Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 11:16 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 1:14 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Strahan Parkway, 1:19 p.m.
• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, Spaulding Street, 1:40 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Dog bite, Works Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Sugarland Drive, 2:39 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Loucks Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Hit and run, Grinnell Plaza, 3:54 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Brundage Lane, 3:57 p.m.
• Threats;cold, North Main Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 4:07 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Accident, Smith Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 5:27 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Coffeen Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Delphi Avenue, 6:35 p.m.
• Battery cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Coffeen Avenue, 8:03 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Pima Drive, 8:09 p.m.
• Animal dead, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 8:44 p.m.
• Domestic, Arlington Boulevard, 9:08 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:23 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, Highway 14 East, mile marker 1, 8:32 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Hollow Creek Road, 10:11 a.m.
• Dog bite, Wyarno Road, 12:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, Wildcat Road, 7:21 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 7:26 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Christopher Scott, 64, address not listed, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Samuel P. Snell, 36, Pinehaven, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, district court; arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count:7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 5