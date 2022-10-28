SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3500 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:46 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Found property, Sheridan area, 12:11 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:29 a.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 5:16 a.m.
• Damaged property, Grinnell Plaza, 6:12 a.m.
• Found property, Val Vista Street, 7:23 a.m.
• Damaged property, West Alger Avenue, 7:34 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Highland Avenue, 7:42 a.m.
• Assist sheriff's office, Coffeen Avenue, 8:09 a.m.
• Damaged property, Grinnell Plaza, 8:17 a.m.
• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, North Jefferson Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Animal found, Blue Sky Court, 12:51 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Sugar View Drive, 12:57 p.m.
• Alarm, South Main Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Mental subject, Absaraka Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:46 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 16th Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, East Loucks Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, East Brundage Lane, 3:41 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, College Meadow Drive, 4:06 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Sugar View Drive, 4:20 p.m.
• Animal found, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 5:56 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 6:24 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Coffeen Avenue, 7:46 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• Animal injured, Sheridan area, 8:27 p.m.
• Drug activity, Long Drive, 9:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:10 p.m.
• Phone harassment, O'Dell Court, 10:13 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Drug activity, Holmes Avenue, 7:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, Silverton Drive, Ranchester, 8:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• William B. Lenoir, 76, Lusk, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Benjamin R. Neece, 44, area not listed, disorderly conduct, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tyler Nutting, 29, area not listed, interfere with officer, possession of controlled substance in powder/crystal form, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Skyler Powell, 32, St. Mary's, Idaho, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Austin T. Urie, 28, Tioga, North Dakota, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, felony theft, failure to appear warrant, circuit court; unauthorized use of auto possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, out of county court
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 0