SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 3:41 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Gladstone Street, 5:44 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2000 block Summit Drive, 8:22 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 9:22 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 Burton Street, 10:22 a.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Vehicle accident with injury, Mydland Road and 17th Street, 12:16 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Vehicle accident with injury, Mydland Road and 17th Street, 12:16 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Minor in possession, Coffeen Avenue, 12:20 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, North Main Street, 2:09 a.m.
• Assist sheriff's office, Coffeen Avenue, 3:15 a.m.
• Mental subject, Gladstone Street, 3:51 a.m.
• Found property, West Alger Avenue, 7:45 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Florence Avenue, 8:19 a.m.
• Death investigation, Summit Drive, 8:21 a.m.
• Dog at large, Idaho Avenue, 8:35 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:06 a.m.
• Found property, Loucks Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Domestic, East Nebraska Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Dog at large, First Street East, 10:04 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, 11th Street, 10:05 a.m.
• ALICE drill, DeSmet Avenue, 10:08 a.m.
• K-9 sniff, West 13th Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Fraud, Wyoming Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Animal incident, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:14 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 11:47 a.m.
• Found property, Commercial Avenue, 12:05 p.m.
• Assist agency, 17th Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Missing person, East College Avenue, 3:29 p.m. Officer took a report of a missing person. The subject was not found in the city throughout the course of patrols and was entered as a Missing Person. Agency and Statewide BOLO issued.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 3:42 p.m.
• Fraud, Sheridan area, 3:58 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
• Drug-other, West Fifth Street, 5:34 p.m.
• Assist agency, Park Road, 7:10 p.m.
• Dog bite, Dunnuck Street, 8:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Edwards Drive, 8:16 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Gould Street, 8:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugar View Drive, 10:25 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Sumner Street, 10:59 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:09 a.m.
• Burglary in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 3:15 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Beatty Gulch Road, 8:05 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Highway 335, mile marker 9, 10:55 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 11:53 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Mydland Road and West 17th Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Theft cold, Reed Lane, 12:41 p.m.
• Fraud, Meade Creek Road, 5:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 6:59 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Bighorn Mountains, 8:26 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Drell E. Amende, 37, Sheridan, burglary, possession of burglary tools, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Dustin W. Beadle, 21, Sheridan, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jason W. Bell, 46, Sheridan, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Phillip A. McCallister, 24, Big Horn, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James Rioux, 50, Sheridan, turn at intersection, elude an officer, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gary Smith, 40, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 5