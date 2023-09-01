SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Unauthorized burn, 800 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Hi Tech Drive, 8:36 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide investigation, 2500 block North Main Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Smoke alarm investigation, 200 block Wyoming Avenue, 4 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 12:05 a.m.
• Domestic, Mydland Road, 1:52 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 2:39 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Clarendon Avenue, 3:51 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:48 a.m.
• Harassment, Mydland Road, 7:33 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 8:30 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 8:46 a.m.
• Found property, Broadway Street, 9:12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Street, 9:21 a.m.
• Welfare check, Second Avenue East, 9:50 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 10:08 a.m.
• Fraud, West Loucks Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Mydland Road, 10:23 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Found property, North Jefferson Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Fraud, Long Drive, 12:36 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 1:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Avon Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:52 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 6 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 6:05 p.m.
• Hit and run, Burkitt Street, 6:28 p.m.
• Reckless driver, North Gould Street, 8 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, Brooks Street, 9:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 10:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Citizen assist, Fourth Avenue East and Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:55 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street and East Seymour Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Trespass warning, East Brundage Lane, 11:44 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Omarr Avenue, 3:27 p.n.
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 8:36 p.m.
• Assault; simple, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Gary Blackburn, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 3