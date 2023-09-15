SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 12:47 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block Burton Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Riverside Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 900 block Covey Run Road, 11:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Medical assist, Deer Meadows Road, 6:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Curfew violation, North Gould Street, 2:20 a.m.
• Accident, College Avenue, 7:33 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 a.m.
• Animal dead, Main Street, 8 a.m.
• Animal incident, East Fifth Street, 8:16 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:21 a.m.
• Animal incident, West Heald Street, 8:26 a.m.
• Traffic control, Sheridan area, 8:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, Joe Street, 9:25 a.m.
• Dog bite, Juniper Lane, 9:31 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Dunnuck Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brock Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Martin Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Johnson Lane, 12:02 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Accident; delayed, North Main Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
• Child neglect, Long Drive, 2:42 p.m.
• Careless driver, Long Drive, 2:57 p.m.
• Barking dog, Fourth Avenue East, 3:03 p.m.
• Open door, Sugarland Drive, 3:47 p.m.
• Weed violation, East College Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
• Accident, North Brooks Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 5 p.m.
• Mental subject, West Fifth Street, 6:01 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Tin Cup Circle, 7:04 p.m.
• Mental subject, 11th Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 7:32 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 7:36 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 8:35 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, South Main Street, 9:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious person, West 17th Street, 1:57 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90, 7:29 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 7:33 a.m.
• Road hazard, Highway 343, Dayton, 8:34 a.m.
• Threats; cold, Cattail Lane, 9:55 a.m.
• Fraud, Ridgecrest Drive, Banner, 11:15 a.m.
• Welfare Check, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 5:54 p.m.
• Records only, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 5:56 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 7:35 p.m.
• Open Door, South Second Street, Big Horn, 11:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Charla Dillon, 41, Ranchester, failure to appear on a warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Lance Parks, 60, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Leonard Tenold, 35, Hanover, IN, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by Ranchester town marshal
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 38
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 5