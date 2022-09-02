SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Found property, North Main Street, 6:35 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Brundage Lane, 7:03 a.m.
• Battery cold, West Fifth Street, 7:12 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Broadway Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:52 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lowell, 8:57 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 9:08 a.m.
• Trespass cold, North Gould Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, 10:41 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Kurtz Drive, 11:15 a.m.
• Theft cold, East Timberline Drive, 11:26 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:11 p.m.
•Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, Edwards Drive, 3:03 p.m.
• Dog at large, First Avenue West, 3:48 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, First Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, Broadway Street, 5:28 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Badger Street, 6:54 p.m.
• Animal found, Fourth Avenue East, 7:01 p.m.
• Protection order violation, Mydland Road, 7:12 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:12 p.m.
• Barking dog, Clarendon Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
• Open door, Whitney Way, 8:33 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:29 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:06 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Fraud, West 13th Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Mental subject, U.S. Highway 14, 1:26 p.m.
• Records only, Beatty Gulch Road, 1:51 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Woodland Park Road, 8:06 p.m.
• Accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 8, Parkman, 8:33 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Beckton Street, Dayton, 8:41 p.m.
• Stalking, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 9:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Robert J. Clabaugh, 66, Big Horn, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Joshua D. Repsis, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 4