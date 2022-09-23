SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block North Main Street, 9:38 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Driving under the influence, Coffeen Avenue, midnight
• Phone harassment, Avoca Place, 1:09 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 2:09 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 3:51 a.m.
• Trespass progress, Parker Avenue, 6:27 a.m.
• Traffic stop, North Gould Street, 7:15 a.m.
• Lost property, Beaver Street, 9:09 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Dow Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:08 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:20 a.m.
• Filthy premises, North Main Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:34 a.m.
• Theft cold, Bluebird Lane, 12:22 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Mental subject, Brookie Path, 1:26 p.m.
• K-9 request, Long Drive, 1:42 p.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 2:28 p.m.
• Fraud, South Brooks Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Cat violation, Jackson Avenue, 2:51 p.m.
• Road hazard, East Eighth Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, North Connor Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 4:48 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Seventh Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Seventh Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 5:49 p.m.
• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 6:46 p.m.
• Phone harassment, North Water Street, 7:11 p.m.
• Traffic stop, South Thurmond Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:52 p.m.
• Suspicious person, First Avenue East, 9:30 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 10:29 p.m.
• Theft progress, Coffeen Avenue, 10:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Damaged property, Highway 14, Dayton, 8:48 a.m.
• Assist agency, Brookie Path, 1:22 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, Interstate 90 westbound, Ranchester, 2:14 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 9, Parkman, 2:32 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• James Clement, 37, Sturgis, South Dakota, DUI, arrested by SPD
• David E. Edwards, 73, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intox, breach of peace, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• John W. Herring, 29, Gillette, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Darrell J. Rivers, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court; contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court; arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 6