SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 Sugarland Drive, 12:20 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 Exeter Avenue, 1:01 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 West 10th Street, 7 a.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block Minnow Path, 9:12 a.m.
• Structure fire (actually just smoke from a barbecue), 1500 Mydland Road, 5:56 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suicide attempt, Sugarland Drive, 12:20 a.m.
• Assist agency, Exeter Avenue, 1:06 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, West 12th Street, 1:56 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 7:10 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
• Animal injured, Mydland Road, 9:17 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, A Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Gladstone Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, Second West Parkway, 11:09 a.m.
• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Animal incident, East Brundage Street, 11:17 a.m.
• DUS, East Ridge Road, 11:24 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 2:10 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen aVenue, 4:23 p.m.
• Fraud, East Loucks Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Brundage Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Accident, East Works Street, 5:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, Fort Road, 5:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 5:49 p.m.
• Structure fire - unfounded, Mydland Road, 5:56 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 6:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 7:57 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Whitney Way, 8:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 9:14 p.m.
• Drug activity, Whitney Way, 11:04 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Whitney Way, 11:17 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious circumstance, Whisper Lane, Dayton, 8:15 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Lane, 2:04 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 24, 6:04 p.m.
• Fight, West Fifth STreet, 6:52 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 31, 7:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Mark J. Anthony, 53, Gillette, trespassing, interference with officer, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Nathan S. Gainforth, 22, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Brandon J. Waters, 42 Sheridan, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by WHP
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 6