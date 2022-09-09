SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 11:12 a.m.
• Animal rescue, 500 block North Sheridan Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, North Connor Street and East Brundage Street, 11:51 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• Cooking incident, 600 block South Canby Street, 6:10 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Curfew violation, West Burkitt Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 7:02 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 8:40 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Lewis Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Burkitt Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11 a.m.
• Fire, other, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Connor Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Dog at large, Heald Street, noon
• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 12:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 1:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 2:23 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, West Fifth Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, College Meadow Drive, 3:25 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 4:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Main Street, 5:28 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Omarr Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
• structure fire, South Canby Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Violation restraining order, North Main Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 8:22 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Frank Street, 8:42 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:47 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Search and rescue, Johnson County, 4:38 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 35, 7:26 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Decker Road, mile marker 2, 11:04 a.m.
• Court/violation, South Main Street, 2;:16 p.m.
• Simple assault, West 13th Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mountain Home Road, Banner, 3:12 p.m.
• Joyriding, Piney Avenue, Clearmont, 3:30 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Carrington Way, 4:23 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue, highway 87, mile marker 29 and 29.5, 8:17 p.m.
• Domestic, Bell Drive, 11:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Jessie K. Evans, 51, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD
• Barbara L. Jansa, 62, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Necia R. Kacmar, 33, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Stephen Miller, 38, Cheyenne, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Justyce M. Tanner-Oneal, 26, Thermopolis, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3