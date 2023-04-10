SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Confined space rescue, 1100 block Gladstone Street, 5:39 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Riverside Street, 4:55 a.m.
• Possible structure fire, 600 block Betty Street, Ranchester, 10:10 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1300 block Pioneer Road, 3:18 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 1:46 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block North Heights Road, 2:06 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2100 block Pima Drive, 9:15 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 10:25 a.m.
• Animal rescue, 1500 block Mydland Road, 11:32 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 1:06 a.m.
• Breach of peace, West Fifth Street, 4:24 a.m.
• Dog bite, Exeter Avenue, 7:41 a.m.
• Fraud, West Loucks Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 9:02 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Bellevue Ave., 9:39 a.m.
• Dog bite, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Broadway Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Dog at large, Idaho Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Brundage Lane, 12:10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Brooks Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 12:20 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Dog at large, Pheasant Draw Road, 2:53 p.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 3:15 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Assist agency, Delphi Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 3:42 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 4:33 p.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 4:37 p.m.
• Fraud, West 11th Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Kroe Lane, 6:51 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Pheasant Draw Road, 7:37 p.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 7:56 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
• Animal incident, West 12th Street, 8:16 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:01 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sagebrush Drive, 9:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Seventh Street, 10:13 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:49 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 11:50 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 12:12 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:55 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 4:03 a.m.
• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue. 8:16 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 8:49 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Commercial Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, East Brundage Lane, 10:36 a.m.
• Illegal parking, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Tschirgi Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 12:15 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 12:21 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Dog at large, Greystone Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Edwards Drive, 3:57 p.m.
• Custody dispute, South Canby Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:49 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Works Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Seventh Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Careless driver, Main Street, 7:24 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Works Street, 7:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Brooks Street, 8:24 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Bungalow Village Lane, 8:40 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 10:17 p.m.
• Warrant service, 13th Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 1:57 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 3:58 a.m.
• Animal found, Holmes Avenue, 6:21 a.m.
• Public contact, South Gould Street, 7:43 a.m.
• Death investigation, Sherman Avenue, 7:57 a.m.
• Barking dog, Omarr Avenue, 10:01 a.m.
• Public intoxication, East Third Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Seventh Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Barking dog, West 11th Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 3:24 p.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Broadway Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Swan Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Drug; other, Strahan Parkway, 3:55 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Clark Circle, 7:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 3:33 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Allen Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
• Accident, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 5:01 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Avoca Place, 5:41 p.m.
Saturday
• Structure fire, Betty Street, Ranchester, 10:07 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Highland Avenue, 11:51 a.m.
• Attempt to locate, Highway 14 A, 2:51 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Buffalo Creek Road, Clearmont, 3:53 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:03 p.m.
• Accident, Upper Road, mile marker 2, 8:25 p.m.
Sunday
• Livestock loose, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 12:06 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 West, mile marker 79, Dayton, 12:40 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 9:37 a.m.
• Civil standby, Beckton Street, Dayton, 12:13 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 9:37 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 15, Ranchester, 11:45 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Ramsrun T. Armajo, 39, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bryan J. Cummings, 31, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ronnie L. Holliman, 40, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, contempt of court/bench warrant (2), possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, circuit court, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Jesse R. Hoven, 37, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jessie L. Valencia, 43, Sheridan, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Ernesto Acevedo Jr., 21, Laramie, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nicholas J. Bell, 24, Sheridan, no headlights, compulsory auto insurance, DWUS, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Linda S. Dawson, 62, Nevada, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• William E. Ingram, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Jennifer J. Barnes, 41, Sheridan, DWUS, driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
• Matthew E. Schuster, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 12
Number of releases over the weekend: 7