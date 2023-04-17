SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 6:05 a.m.
• EMS assist, 600 block West 13th Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Grass fire, South Carlin Street and East Heald Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Cooking fire, 1200 block Birch Street, 5:11 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block North Heights Court, 8:25 p.m.
Sunday
• Unauthorized burn, 300 block South Linden Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block East Fifth Street, 11:07 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:04 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, East Eighth Street, 3:14 a.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 3:31 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, Industrial Road, 8:12 a.m.
• Threats; cold, East Ridge Road, 8:18 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 9:12 a.m.
• Dog at large, Kroe Lane, 9:18 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Gladstone Street, 9:55 a.m.
• Warrant service, Gladstone Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, West 12th Street, 10:38 a.m.
• Removal of subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
• Fraud, Ridgeway Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 1:16 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 1:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, Holmes Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
• Cat violation, North Main Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Loud music, North Main Street, 3:36 p.m.
• Drug; other, East Brundage Lane, 5:49 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 6:54 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
• Stalking; cold, West 12th Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:33 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Gould Street, 1:11 a.m.
• DUI, Grinnell Plaza, 1:20 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Main Street, 7:10 a.m.
• Dog at large, Huntington Street, 7:12 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:31 a.m.
• Joyriding, East Brundage Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 10:56 a.m.
• Found property, Sheridan area, 11:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 1 p.m.
• Lost property, Highland Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 3:54 p.m.
• Arson, Heald Street, 4:18 p.m.
• Mental subject, Holmes Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Wyoming Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Civil standby, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
• Barking dog, Fourth Avenue East, 6:54 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Heald Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Illinois Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Stalking; cold, West Brundage Street, 8:29 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 9:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 p.m.
• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.
• Open door, West Heald Street, 11:10 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 11:50 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:49 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 2:54 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Big Horn Avenue, 3:02 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 5:15 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 5:19 a.m.
• Cat violation, West First Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Eastside Second Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Exeter Avenue, 10:21 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:36 a.m.
• Structure fire, South Linden Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Animal found, Cedar Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Cat trap, Lookout Point Drive, 12:51 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Welfare check, Liberty Court, 5:47 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 6:45 p.m.
• noise complaint, Poplar Trail, 7:53 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Gladstone Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 37, Banner, 12:13 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Murphy Gulch Road, mile marker 3, Banner, 7:48 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Industrial Road, 8:03 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Thunderbird Drive, 10:25 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Upper Road, 1:49 p.m.
• Fight, West 13th Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, West 16th Street and Holloway Avenue, 8:32 p.m.
Saturday
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 15, 2:15 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 332, mile marker 2, 2 p.m.
• Fraud, Highway 335, 6:09 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, Upper Road, 8:56 a.m.
• Attempt to locate, Saddle View Road, 9:13 a.m.
• Fireworks, Foothill Drive, 8:23 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:03 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Avenue and East Third Avenue, Dayton, 11:01 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• John A. Niau, 42, Sheridan, interfering with an officer, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Coy D. Payne, 54, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Scott C. Ragsdale, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Skye A. Rice, 31, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, custody on warrant or incident, conspiracy, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Joshua Scott-Spiller, 34, Hot Springs, Arkansas, possession of controlled substance; plant form, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Mikayla A. Swayze, 29, Hot Springs, Arkansas, possession of controlled substance; plant form, felony theft, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by WHP
Saturday
• Jasmine R. Rowlett, 32, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Courtney M. Fann, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jennifer N. Waldrop, 36, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 9
Number of releases over the weekend: 6