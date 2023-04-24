SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:48 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 900 block Sixth Avenue East, 12:13 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:03 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block Edwards Drive, 10:41 a.m.
• EMS assist, 600 block South Carrington Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Primary EMS, 1500 block Mydland Road, 12:59 p.m.
• Grass fire; canceled, 50 block Wild Hollow Road, 2:47 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 1700 block Holmes Avenue, 12:03 a.m.
• Structure fire, 1900 block Sparrow Hawk Road, 12:37 p.m.
• Oil spill, Grinnell Plaza and Main Street, 12:58 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 7:36 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 7:10 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Nebraska Street, 8:27 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Sale of tobacco to a minor, North Main Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
• Civil standby, Mydland Road, 12:50 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:13 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to a minor, Sugarland Drive, 1:21 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Carrington Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Sales of tobacco to a minor, East Fifth Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 2:16 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to a minor, North Brooks Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Domestic, Smith Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Vicious dog, North Custer Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to a minor, Coffeen Avenue, 4:34 p.m.
• DUS, North Custer Street, 6:38 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, North Main Street, 7:53 p.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 8:05 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, Greystone Avenue, 8:21 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 p.m.
• Theft; cold, East Brundage Lane, 9:41 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 9:11 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 8:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:37 a.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 2 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
• Reckless driver, East Brundage Lane, 11:23 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Sugarland Drive, 1:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:12 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 3:53 p.m.
• DUS, Alger Avenue, 5:21 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 7:12 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:21 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Mydland Road, 7:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:49 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:15 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East Brundage Street, 9:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:36 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:08 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Grinnell Plaza, 2:25 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Huntington Street, 3:01 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Civil standby, Mydland Road, 9:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Heights Road, 10:02 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 11 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 11:04 a.m.
• Trespass; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
• Structure fire, Sparrow Hawk Road, 12:37 p.m.
• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
• Road hazard, Sheridan area, 12:58 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 2:27 p.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 6:03 p.m.
• Domestic; choking, Mydland Road, 7 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 8:52 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, West Alger Avenue, 10:25 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 11:14 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 11:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Records only, Knode Road, 9:20 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 10:43 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Hollow Creek Road, 11:05 a.m.
• Assist agency, Frank Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Trish Drive, 4:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, Big Horn, 6:04 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 10:22 p.m.
• DWUI, Bird Farm Road, 11:56 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 12:54 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 1:34 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 14, Ranchester, 9:13 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Welton Lane, 10:07 a.m.
• Accident, St Andrews Lane, 1:28 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fish Hatchery Road and Thorne Rider Road, Banner, 6:49 p.m.
• Domestic, Betty Street, Ranchester, 8:32 p.m.
Sunday
• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 11:02 a.m.
• Dog violation, Coffeen Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
• Damaged property, Bridge Street, Dayton, 1:16 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Scrutchfield Lane, 1:17 p.m.
• Burglary; auto, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 2:54 p.m.
• Burglary; auto, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 3:16 p.m.
• Welfare check, Holloway Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road and Highway 338, mile marker 3, 9:19 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 14, Ranchester, 9:43 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Park, Dayton, 10:56 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Aimee R. Flying, 45, Lodge Grass, Montana, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Roddy A. Not Afraid, 28, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Matheus C. Roberts, 21, Sheridan, DWUS, compulsory auto insurance, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jason S. Taylor, 36, Dayton, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Richard J. Wagner, 24, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by WDCI
Saturday
• Charles A. Cook, 42, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Richard L. Hendren, 52, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Kelsey W. Anderson, 41, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Fred E. Conant, 49, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Trevor C. Denniston, 50, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (3), circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David E. Kelsey, 65, Sheridan, criminal contempt; indirect, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jorge J. Perez, 44, Houston, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Darrell J. Rivers, 41, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 13
Number of releases over the weekend: 5