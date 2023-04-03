SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 600 block Marion Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Motor vehicle collision with entrapment, Interstate 90, mile marker 31, 10:32 a.m.
• Roof collapse, 900 block West Works Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 500 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 7:09 p.m.
• Smoke odor, 1400 block Laclede Street, 7:19 p.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Citizen assist, 1200 block East Brundage Lane, 8:21 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Single vehicle accident with injuries, Interstate 90, mile marker 31, 10:32 a.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Gasoline spill, 7000 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Found property, West 12th Street, 2 a.m.
• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 7:42 a.m.
• Obscene phone call, Pheasant Place, 8:42 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Lewis Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Assist agency, Second Avenue East, 12:44 p.m.
• Hit and run, Bowman Avenue, 1:04 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 1:16 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, East Burkitt Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
• Cat violation, North Main Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, East Brundage Lane, 5:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Works Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, Sheridan area, 6:50 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 7:48 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 8:26 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dana Avenue, 10:59 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, 12th Street, 11:57 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:12 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:20 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:34 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 2:24 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Brooks Street, 3:09 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 9:21 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Frackleton Street, 10:10 a.m.
• Citizen flag down, Coffeen Avenue, 10:51 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 2:38 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Works Street, 7:50 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:09 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:42 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Brooks Street, 10:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:26 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:51 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist agency, Fort Road, 7:37 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 8:02 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 9:42 a.m.
• Dog at large, Gould Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 10:40 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Ponderosa Drive, 11:04 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:49 a.m.
• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 12 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 3:07 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, South Thurmond Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Barking dog, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 4:06 p.m.
• Dispute, Long Drive, 5:12 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, Dunnuck Street, 6:21 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
• Criminal entry, South Thurmond Street, 8:38 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:14 p.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 30.5, 7:38 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 31, 10:30 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 33, 10:52 a.m.
• Records only, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 33, 12:26 p.m.
• Fight, North Piney Road, Story, 1:48 p.m.
• Records only, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:50 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Riverstone Drive, Ranchester, 2:54 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Pass Creek Road, mile marker 9, Dayton, 3:52 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, H Street, Ranchester, 8:07 p.m.
• Domestic, Highway 14A, Dayton, 9:29 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, Main Street, Dayton, 12:31 a.m.
• Damaged property, Brook Street, Ranchester, 10:11 a.m.
• Welfare check, Welton Lane, 2:33 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist agency, Fort Road, 7:48 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 17th Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Domestic, Highway 87, 7:42 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Black Mountain Drive, Dayton, 10:33 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Armajo T. Ramsrun, 39, Sheridan, breach of peace, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• John R. Atwell Jr., 20, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Payton O. Garner, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Nathaniel D. Oquist, 38, Woodinville, Washington, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jarrod Winziger, 45, Sumas, Washington, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol
Sunday
• Nathan D. Rogers, 26, Buffalo, custody on warrant or incident (2), destruction of property; $500-1000, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 6
Number of releases over the weekend: 4