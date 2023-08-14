SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:04 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 900 block Emerson Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Activated elevator alarm, 200 block Smith Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Long Drive, 3:25 p.m.
• EMS assist, 700 block East Works Street, 4:07 p.m.
Sunday
• Agency assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 3:15 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:22 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, West Fifth Street and North Main Street, 11:45 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Avoca Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
• Grass fire, Heartland Drive, 2:13 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 5:35 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, 400 block South Main Street, 9:20 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Hay-baler and grass fire, Heartland Road, 2:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 1:28 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 3:48 a.m.
• Dog bite, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:24 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen avenue, 8:17 a.m.
• Death investigation, Long Drive, 11:11 a.m.
• Weed violation, North Custer Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Custer Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 12:59 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Main Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 1:14 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
• Battery, North Main Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
• Reckless driver, North Brooks Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Cat trap, Warren Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 3:35 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Sheridan area, 3:52 p.m.
• Follow up, East Brundage Lane, 5:05 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 5:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, Broadway Street, 6:42 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, East Brundage Lane, 7:09 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Papago Drive, 9:14 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 9:39 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Crook Street, 9:55 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Nebraska Street, 10:05 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 10:10 p.m.
• Barking dog, Florence Avenue, 10:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:20 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
Saturday
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:04 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Wyoming Avenue, 12:45 a.m.
• DUI, Fifth Street, 1:07 a.m.
• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 3:32 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Gould Street, 5:33 a.m.
• Found property, Colorado Street, 6:05 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Highland Avenue, 6:14 a.m.
• Barking dog, Highland Avenue, 8:22 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Frackleton Street, 9:17 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Long Drive, 9:58 a.m.
• Barking dog, Idaho Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, North Gould Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Big Horn Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Seventh Street, 12:58 p.m.
• ZPF violation, West 10th Street, 1:12 p.m.
• Found property, East Montana Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Family dispute, Mydland Road, 1:32 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Vale Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 2:33 p.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
• Animal found, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bender Lane, 7:47 p.m.
• Harassment, South Carlin Street, 7:48 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 9:21 p.m.
• Criminal entry, East Works Street, 11:52 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 2:37 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 6:21 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Dana Avenue, 8:08 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 10:02 a.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 10:05 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 10:20 a.m.
• Accident with injury, North Main Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Double Eagle Drive, 2:21 p.m.
• Animal found, Loucks Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
• Vandalism; cold, East Brundage Lane, 4:34 p.m.
• Animal injured, East Brundage Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Animal incident, Lewis Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Fourth Avenue East, 5:55 p.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
• Fight, Avoca Place, 6:45 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 6:58 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Sixth Street, 8:19 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 8:49 p.m.
• DUI, South Main Street, 9:09 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 9:35 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Kroe Lane, 11:09 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 11:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Gas theft, Main Street, Dayton, 9:17 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:47 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester, 10:28 p.m.
• Accident, Red Grade Road, 11:17 p.m.
Saturday
• Custody dispute, West 17th Street, 1:41 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 4:33 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street and North Main Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Welfare check, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 2:49 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Main Street, Dayton, 6:16 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Woboda Lane, 7:33 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Wakely Road and Wildcat Road, 10:54 p.m.
• Assist agency, Kroe Lane and North Sheridan Avenue, 11:10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• William Bunce, 66, Casper, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Patrick T. Mahoney, 55, Clearwater, Florida, DWUI; incapable of safely driving, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, circuit court, arrested by WHP
Saturday
• Sean P. Egbert, 41, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, custody on warrant or incident, delivery/possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance to a person under 18, custody on warrant or incident, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Arlan J. Lassen, 35, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, custody on warrant or incident (2), delivery/possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy, possession of marijuana, delivery of a controlled substance to a person under 18, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Thomas J. Ellison, 21, Story, reckless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tyler J. Fearon, 29, Sheridan, texting while driving, careless and noisy driving, failure to maintain liability insurance, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Patrick L. Mayfield, 31, Sheridan, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rolando R. Ortega, 22, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, DWUS, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Vance R. Poprycz, 23, Sheridan, criminal entry, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Arthur T. Reichart, 68, Sheridan, failure to report accident with an unattended vehicle, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Crystal S. Solis, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Vincent L. Williams, 61, Sheridan, DWUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 12
Number of releases over the weekend: 5