SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 2:04 a.m.
• Outdoor fire, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:44 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 8:39 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 200 block South Brooks Street, 5:07 p.m.
• EMS assist; canceled, 200 block Frisbie Road, 5:46 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2600 block Morrison Ranch Road, 6:02 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:04 a.m.
• Fallen tree, 400 block South Thurmond Street, 1:02 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated smoke alarm, 4500 block Edgewood Drive, 5:27 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 6:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• EMS assist, Frisbie Road, 5:45 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Sex battery, Dunnuck Street, 1:09 a.m.
• Curfew violation, North Main Street, 1:10 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Brooks Street, 2:28 a.m.
• Phone harassment, West Fifth Street, 2:42 a.m.
• Drug, Sheridan area, 4:19 a.m.
• Animal incident, Beckton Avenue, 7:34 a.m.
• Structure fire, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:42 a.m.
• Animal found, South Linden Avenue, 8:25 a.m.
• Death investigation, North Jefferson Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Lost property, East Brundage Lane, 9:26 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Terra Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
• Dog at large, Ridgeway Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 12:04 p.m.
• Barking dog, Pheasant Draw Road, 12:08 p.m.
• Fraud, Smith Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
• Accident, Michael Drive, 2:48 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Smith Street, 3 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, Sugarland Drive, 3:29 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 3:40 p.m.
• Bicycle theft, Gladstone Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:18 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 4:21 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 6:09 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 6:38 p.m.
• Mental subject, Heartland Drive, 6:48 p.m.
• Removal of subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Animal found, North Custer Street, 8:34 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, North Main Street, 8:40 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 9:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 9:57 p.m.
Saturday
• Assault; simple, North Main Street, 2:01 a.m.
• Domestic, Frank Street, 4:29 a.m.
• Animal incident, Fifth Street, 8:26 a.m.
• Sexual battery, Coffeen Avenue, 8:34 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Gould Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Barking dog, Main Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:41 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Frank Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 11:11 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Fifth Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Drug; other, East Fifth Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Animal found, Gladstone Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Gould Street, 5:12 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 5:56 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 6:09 p.m.
• Elder abuse, Shirley Cove, 6:40 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 6:44 p.m.
• Welfare check, Kentucky Avenue, 7:16 p.m.
• Public contact, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 9:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:03 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 9:09 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Welfare check, Warren Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Strahan Parkway, 10:26 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 10:36 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
• Damaged property, South Main Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Meadowlark Lane, 12:32 p.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
• Vicious dog, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Custer Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Brundage Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Burrows Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Trespass warning, South Brooks Street, 5:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, Clarendon Avenue, 6:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 7:01 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 7:48 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 8:04 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Wyoming Avenue, 8:06 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Littlehorn Drive, 11:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Found property, Adkins Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 11:42 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Lois Lane, Banner, 3:26 p.m.
• Domestic, West 16th Street, 5:34 p.m.
• Domestic, Highway 14 East, 6:13 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Skyline Drive and East Brundage Lane, 6:58 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 7:11 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:20 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 11:04 p.m.
Saturday
• Careless driver, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 12:02 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Main Street, Dayton, 4:17 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, West 16th Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, Story, 2 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 3:29 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 5:21 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 23, 8:56 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 9, Parkman, 11:29 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious person, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 9:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 14A, Dayton, 10:04 a.m.
• Deliver message, Coffeen Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Jordan Burton, 30, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David R. Hamlin, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Eli S. Hammett, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Savannah J. Johnson, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremiah L. Peet, 19, Sheridan, criminal trespass, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Kyle P. Barton, 27, Buffalo, custody on warrant or incident (3), circuit court, arrested by SPD
• John W. Loving, 74, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Richard J. Wagner, 24, Sheridan, possession of firearm by person with a felony, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court (2), circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Gregory S. Schell, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Tyler D. Seymour, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 10
Number of releases over the weekend: 4