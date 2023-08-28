SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
• Smoke alarm investigation, 1000 block Victoria Street, 1:26 p.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 6:27 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 500 block West Loucks Street, 8 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:20 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:33 a.m.
• Barking dog, Meridian Street, 2:53 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Brooks Street, 4:34 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Home Ranch Lane, 5:51 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 6:27 a.m.
• Animal dead, South Thurmond Street, 7:51 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:27 a.m.
• Animal incident, Gladstone Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Fraud, West Fourth Avenue, 9:23 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, 11th Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:19 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 10:36 a.m.
• Harassment, Mydland Road, 10:42 a.m.
• Child abuse; cold, East Fourth Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Weed violation, Fort Road, 11:02 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Greystone Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Fifth Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Fifth Street, 2:37 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 3:32 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Townhouse Place, 4:25 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:17 p.m.
• Harassment, South Canby Street, 5:18 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 6:36 p.m.
• Found property, South Brooks Street, 7:12 p.m.
• Drug activity, Mydland Road, 7:15 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 8:24 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Barking dog, Fifth Street, 10:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:04 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Street, 11:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 11:51 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:32 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 12:34 a.m.
• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 12:35 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 12:39 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 1:31 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:37 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 2:38 a.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 4:53 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 5 a.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 7:08 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 8:07 a.m.
• Various use permit, West Alger Avenue, 8:36 a.m.
• Animal found, East Timberline Drive, 9:38 a.m.
• Urinating public, Fifth Street, 10:36 a.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fifth Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Seventh Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Yonkee Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
• Harassment, East Montana Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Smith Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Livestock loose, College Meadows Drive, 6:30 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 6:31 p.m.
• Public contact, West Alger Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Lewis Street, 7:13
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 7:49 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 8:04 a.m.
• Alarm; robbery, East Brundage Lane, 8:12 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 8:25 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Poplar Trail, 9:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:06 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Family dispute, Avoca Place, 11:02 p.m.
Sunday
• Prowler, Minuteman Court, 12 a.m.
• Suspicious person, De Smet Avenue, 12:12 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Dow Street, 1:33 a.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 1:35 a.m.
• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 2 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Loucks Street, 3:15 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 4:43 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Florence Avenue, 9:26 a.m.
• Hit and run, Skeel Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Pond View Court, 11:50 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 12:02 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Carlin Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fleming Boulevard, 1:33 p.m.
• Open door, Coffeen Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
• Warrant service, Brock Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Littering, Sheridan area, 2:50 p.m.
• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 3:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Victoria Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
• Public contact, West Fifth Street, 5:40 p.m.
• Family dispute, Avoca Place, 5:40 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, South Thurmond Street, 5:56 p.m.
• Domestic, Bellevue Avenue, 6:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Ponderosa Drive, 6:20 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Works Street, 7:433 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Lookout Point Drive, 10:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Threat, Long Drive, 11:03 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 11:07 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Saberton Avenue, 11:16 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Missing person, Beatty Gulch Road, 10:39 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, River Road, Dayton, 12:10 p.m.
• Burglary; cold, Cottontail Lane, 12:40 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sunset Lane, 5:08 p.m.
• Burglary; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Holmes Avenue, 8:46 p.m.
• DWUI, Fleming Boulevard and Coffeen Avenue, 10:28 p.m.
Saturday
• Traffic complaint, North Piney Road and Mountain Home Road, Banner, 7:30 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Airport Road, 7:40 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Loucks Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Piney Road, Banner, 11:52 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:21 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Highway 14 East and Sunny Hills Court, Banner, 3:55 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Highway 87, mile marker 36, 5:53 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Metz Road, 9:16 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester, 11:14 p.m.
Sunday
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 East, 12:04 a.m.
• Found property, Cat Creek Road, 8:48 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beatty Gulch Road, 10:12 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Dayton Street and Highway 14, Ranchester, 12:21 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:15 p.m.
• Shots, Littering Road, 4:43 p.m.
• Domestic, West Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 5:44 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Kevin E. Hampson, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, use/under influence of drugs/ possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Emily Miller, 32, Forsyth, Montana, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Wheaton E. Williams, 24, Big Horn, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Chester T. Balding, 28, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nicholas J. Bell, 24, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jason S. Dobyns, 40, Gillette, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher Gross, 36, Cheyenne, custody on warrant or incident, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Matthew E. Schuster, 33, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Brandy R. Bailey, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Tayla M. Champion, 20, Arvada, Colorado, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal (2), possession of a controlled substance; plant form, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Lorina A. Hamilton, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Hillary C. Long, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brennan S. Stacy, 42, Dayton, destruction of property, custody on warrant or incident, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 13
Number of releases over the weekend: 13