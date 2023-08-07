SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 700 block West 10th Street, 12:27 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1200 block West Fifth Street, 1:23 p.m.
• EMS assist, 100 block North Main Street, 6:06 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:53 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 200 block Smith Street, 3:49 a.m.
• Cut gas line, 1300 block Lewis Street, 10:44 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 12:40 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 6:05 p.m.
• Ems assist, 600 block Aspen Trail, 7:58 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, North Heights Road and North Heights Lane, 8:17 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 10 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, 200 block Smith Street, 1 p.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block West 12th Street, 6:51 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, 70 block East Ridge Road, 8:17 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 12:02 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Eighth Street, 5:51 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Colonial Drive, 8:10 a.m.
• Damaged property, Gladstone Street, 8:48 a.m.
• DUI, Loucks Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Adult abuse/neglect, Long Drive, 9:03 a.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Mydland Road, 10:10 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highland Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Valley View Drive, 12:42 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Kentucky Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Works Street, 3:46 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Coffeen Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Smith Street, 4:18 p.m.
• Dispute, West Sixth Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Animal found, Park Street, 9:35 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Sheridan area, 9:44 p.m.
• Trespass warning, East Ninth Street, 10:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Sheridan area, 11:42 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:16 a.m.
• Suicide attempt, Smith Street, 3:43 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Kingfisher Avenue, 7:33 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 7:54 a.m.
• Missing person, Marion Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Sugarland Drive, 12:11 p.m.
• Accident, Smith Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Animal bite, Kona Place, 5:11 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Mydland Road, 5:25 p.m.
• Animal found, Champion Drive, 6:40 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Beaver Street, 7:06 p.m.
• Animal found, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 7:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Aspen Trail, 7:41 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Swan Street, 8:46 p.m.
• Fireworks, North Dome Drive, 9:39 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 9:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:32 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 11:08 p.m.
Sunday
• Trespass in progress, West Works Street, 12:14 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m.
• DUI, Works Street, 12:57 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Grinnell Plaza, 6:14 a.m.
• Found property, Avoca Avenue, 7:15 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Mydland Road, 9:18 a.m.
• Dog at large, Bowman Avenue, 9:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Pioneer Road, 11:54 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Dunnuck Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Accident, Smith Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Assist agency, Monte Vista Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Fraud, Fourth Avenue East, 2:54 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Spaulding Street, 4:11 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Ridgeway Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 7:16 p.m.
• Loitering, Coffeen Avenue, 7:16 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, West Fifth Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 9:43 p.m.
• Domestic, Omarr Avenue, 11:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suicide attempt, Holloway Avenue, 4:05 a.m.
• Threats; cold, Powder Horn Road, 9:40 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highland Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Home Ranch Circle, 1:34 p.m.
• Battery; cold, Taylor Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 29, 8:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14A, mile marker 81, Dayton, 10:56 a.m.
• Domestic, Trails West Circle, Ranchester, 11:28 a.m.
• Domestic, Beckton Street, Dayton, 11:34 a.m.
Sunday
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 12:40 a.m.
• Drug paraphernalia, Trails West Circle, Ranchester, 11:07 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Fire; vehicle, East Ridge Road, 8:16 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Tyler M. Bogert, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Brody G. Castellow, 23, Sheridan, DWUI, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Crystal S. Solis, 23, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• James Wethington, 34, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Myles C. Tarran, 30, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Christian A. Fisher, 21, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brian S. Likes, 52, Sheridan, criminal trespass, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Hannah Ray, 37, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua L. Ray, 36, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Malia E. Smiley, 26, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 11
Number of releases over the weekend: 9