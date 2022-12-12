SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 200 block Smith Street, 5:05 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:38 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 9:54 a.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 700 block West 10th Street, 12:58 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1100 block Avoca Court, 3:41 a.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block East Fifth Street, 4:11 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:35 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 3500 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 100 block Metz Road, 11:48 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Fraud, Cottontail Lane, 9:20 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 12:35 p.m.
• Accident, Swaim Road and Sherri View Court, 12:47 p.m.
• Hit and run, Fort Road and Dana Avenue, 8:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Red Grade Road, Story, 11:12 p.m.
• DUI, Highway 335, mile marker 3, Big Horn, 11:29 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, Dana Avenue, 12:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 25, 8 p.m.
• Escort, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 33, 8:07 p.m.
• Rape; cold, Ranchester area, 8:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, Park Drive, 8:43 p.m.
Sunday
• Civil dispute, Fort Road, 8:33 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 345 and Highway 343, Parkman, 10:58 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 6:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Joseph R. Hojan, 19, Merrill, Wisconsin, defraud of drug/alcohol screen test, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Mary C. Dunlap, 65, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jasper D. Forsness, 22, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Ronald R. Miech, 58, Sheridan, interfering with an officer, property destruction, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rami A. Nahas, 24, Dayton, speeding, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Michael J. Shreeve Jr., 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Jennifer J. Barnes, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• Bonnie J. Brown, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lyndi S. Crippen, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 9
Number of releases over the weekend: 6