SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 400 block Broadway Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 90 and East Brundage Lane, 1:40 p.m.
• EMS assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 4:24 p.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 8:35 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:02 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• EMS assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block West 17th Street, 9:21 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 1:11 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Loucks Street, 6:52 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 7:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 7:40 a.m.
• Accident, West Loucks Street, 8:03 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 8:39 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Heights Drive, 9:22 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sheridan area, 9:26 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 12:23 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Custer Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
• Assist SO, Sheridan area, 1:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 3:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 4:01 p.m.
• Found property, Weeping Willow Court, 4:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Linden Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fifth Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 4:48 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Fifth Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Main Street, 6:08 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Brooks Street, 7:16 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Fifth Street, 8:38 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, South Badger Street, 9:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 9:18 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Tenth Street, 9:43 p.m.
• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 10:32 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 1:51 a.m.
• Illegal parking, Adair Avenue, 3:40 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 7:48 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:17 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 8:29 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:41 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:17 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sumner Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Accident, Avoca Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
• Vandalism; cold, North Main Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Civil standby, East Sixth Street, 1:32 p.m.
• Animal found, Industrial Road, 2:02 p.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 2:14 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Animal incident, Avoca Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 5:18 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Delphi Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 6:25 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, North Main Street, 7:02 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Sugarland Drive, 7:32 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Jackson Avenue, 7:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:03 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 10:29 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:02 a.m.
• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Burrows Street, 3 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Delphi Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Martin Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Lane, 8:43 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 8:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 9:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:26 p.m.
• Assault in progress, West Fifth Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 10:08 p.m.
• Public intoxication, 10:24 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Motorist assist, Swaim Road, 3:23 a.m.
• Drugs, Stevens Avenue, 8:33 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Upper Road, 9:24 a.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 25, 1:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 14 East, Banner, 2:03 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 4:31 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Highway 345, Parkman, 5:17 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 9:16 p.m.
• Medical, West 17th Street, 10:14 p.m.
Saturday
• Accident, Omarr Avenue and West 15th Street, 9:07 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, West 15th Street, 10:15 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Railway Avenue, Dayton, 8:28 p.m.
Sunday
• Theft; cold, Taylor Avenue, 9:08 a.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Alfred E. Brown, 57, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bryson J. Whitewolf, 33, Ethete, breach of peace (2), circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Charles F. Albin, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Belinda G. Breese, 61, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brenton A. Destefano, 38, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; obscene gesture, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Michael D. Fitzpatrick, 49, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• America M. Lamewoman, 19, Wyola, Montana, no valid driver's license, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Cecilia M. Stanford, 55, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance without valid prescription, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Shannon D. Bargar, 48, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Robert E. Carroll, 57, Alamosa, Colorado, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Greggory M. Fernald, 51, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 12
Number of releases over the weekend: 7