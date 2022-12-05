SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Carbon monoxide investigation, 1300 block High Tech Avenue, 5:51 a.m.
• Gas leak, 300 block East Eighth Street, 9:21 a.m.
• EMS assist, 800 block East Loucks Street, 8:51 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block North Main Street, 9:44 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:03 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1600 block North Heights Drive, 10:26 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Accident, Airport Road, 4:27 a.m.
• Snow removal, Skyview West, 8:46 a.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 8:52 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 8:59 a.m.
• Threats; cold, Long Drive, 9:01 a.m.
• Snow removal, Skyview West, 9:30 a.m.
• Damaged property, Fifth Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 10:31 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:43 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Snow removal, East Heald Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Fourth Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:55 p.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Loucks Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Runaway, Park Street, 5:28 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Dunnuck Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Animal found, Huntington Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 10:26 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Yonkee Avenue, 10:28 p.m.
• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 p.m.
Saturday
• Barking dog, Spaulding Street, 1:30 a.m.
• DUI, Brundage Lane, 2:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:55 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Lincoln Drive, 10:33 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Hit and run, Huntington Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
• Hit and run, Sheridan area, 12:57 p.m.
• Found property, Fifth Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Jack Drive, 5:11 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
• Animal found, Huntington Street, 7:21 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:04 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:53 a.m.
• DUI, Brundage Lane, 1:30 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:42 a.m.
• Animal found, Sioux Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 4:30 p.m.
• Restraining order violation, West 12th Street, 5:15 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Whitney Way, 6:16 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Lewis Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 6:57 p.m.
• Animal found, Mydland Road, 7:45 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Fifth Avenue East, 8:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dunnuck Street, 10:33 p.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sumner Street, 11:55 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Restraining order violation, Big Goose Road, 7:03 a.m.
• Welfare check, Red Grade Road, Story, 7:34 a.m.
• Information, Fort Road, 10:15 a.m.
• Theft; cold, West Loucks Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Civil, West 13th Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, Woodland Park Road, 12:39 p.m.
• Civil standby, North Main Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West 17th Street and Hickory Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 11:23 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, Murphy Gulch Road, 8:12 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 10, 4:14 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 8:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Ridge Road, mile marker 2, 10:17 p.m.
Sunday
• Civil, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:30 p.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Jennifer J. Barnes, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shaun T. Kobielusz, 38, Banner, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jose Villareal, 53, Rio Grande, Texas, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Farron G. American Horse, 37, Billings, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by CCC
• Pablo A. Garcia, 32, Fresno, California, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shannon Seip, 50, Sheridan, DWUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Steven C. Sewell, 47, Banner, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Coral M. Swinyer, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Coyer J. Acord, 19, Sheridan, DWUI, use of false identity, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jarod J. Tharp, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 10
Number of releases over the weekend: 3