SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Vehicle hit fire hydrant, North Gould Street and East Mandel Street, 8:23 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 5:44 a.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 1300 block North Main Street, 4:39 a.m.
• Citizen assist, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:13 a.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block South Carlin Street, 3:43 p.m.
• EMS assist, 900 block Emerson Street, 3:47 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block South Main Street, 5:09 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:26 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Accident with injuries, 4100 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 12:08 a.m.
• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 6:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 8:12 a.m.
• Animal dead, Val Vista Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Jefferson Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Snow removal, South Carlin Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Snow removal, South Carlin Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Snow removal, South Carlin Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Snow removal, South Carlin Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Snow removal, South Carlin Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Snow removal, South Carlin Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Snow removal, South Carlin Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Fraud, Sugar View Drive, 11:13 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Carlin Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 12:52 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Runaway, West Loucks Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Second Avenue East, 2:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 2:28 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:01 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Fraud, East Loucks Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Gould Street, 5:01 p.m.
• DUS, North Jefferson Street, 6:03 p.m.
• Alarm; vehicle burglary, Long Drive, 8:19 p.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 8:23 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, 9:18 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:37 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Jefferson Street, 10:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
Saturday
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Loucks Street, 12:14 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:46 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 12:53 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 12:56 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 1:38 a.m.
• Welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 2:24 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 5:09 a.m.
• Public contact, Coffeen Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue, 8:14 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Strahan Parkway, 9:15 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:33 a.m.
• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
• Alarm, Crook Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, West 12th Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, Broadway Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Animal incident, Fairway Lane, 3:30 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, East Sixth Street, 5:12 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 5:30 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Coffeen Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
• Probation violation, North Main Street, 8:31 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:06 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:09 p.m.
• Damaged property, Clark Circle, 10:23 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 10:33 p.m.
Sunday
• Public urination, North Main Street, 1:07 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:15 a.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 1:22 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:31 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:31 a.m.
• Noise complaint, West Loucks Street, 1:32 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 2:40 a.m.
• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 5:38 a.m.
• Threats; cold, Avoca Place, 6:46 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Sumner Street, 7:58 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, East Eighth Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Snow removal, Avoca Place, 2:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Seventh Street, 4 p.m.
• Dog bite, South Badger Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 5:18 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 5:57 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 6:14 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 7:21 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, Fifth Street, 7:40 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:40 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assault; simple, River Road, Ranchester, 12:57 a.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
• Fraud, Canal Street, Clearmont, 4:24 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90, mile marker 16, 5:35 p.m.
Saturday
• Fight, North Main Street, 12:56 a.m.
• Threat, Beaver Creek Road, 11:05 a.m.
• Burglary; cold, Twin Creek Road and Beckton Road, Dayton, 5:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Valley Road, 7:30 p.m.
• 911 hang up, North Piney Road, Banner, 9:51 p.m.
• DUI, Highway 14 West, mile marker 82, Dayton, 10:38 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 11:53 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue, 5:51 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Trinity A. Carlson, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jarod J. Tharp, 39, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• RW Wetherington, 39, Searcy, Arkansas, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, open container by vehicle operator, speeding, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
Saturday
• David E. Greer, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel A. Hendricks, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• TeraLynn R. Loucks, 41, Broomsfield, Colorado, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Christopher R. Stockton, 34, Billings, Montana, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Turner J. Taylor, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Mickey L. Johnson, 49, Sheridan, criminal trespass, breach of peace, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Gavin L. Maldonado, 51, Ft. Collins, Colorado, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Brad M. Rosenlund, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Brandon T. Wegner, 33, Buffalo, breach of peace, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 12
Number of releases over the weekend: 10