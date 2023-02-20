SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 100 block East Burkitt Street, 12:20 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 12:53 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 800 block Illinois Street, 1:28 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2100 block Townhouse Place, 2:10 a.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block North Gould Street, 8:29 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:21 p.m.
• EMS assist, 200 block South Brooks Street, 2:56 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 5:22 p.m.
• EMS assist, 900 block Avon Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 300 block Washington Street, 8:51 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.
Sunday
• Possible structure fire, 400 block North Brooks Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Primary EMS, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 9:11 a.m.
• Structure fire, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 12:57 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Gould Street, 3:32 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Nebraska Street, 3:42 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Whitney Way, 4:21 a.m.
• Snow removal, Sumner Street, 7:29 a.m.
• Snow removal, Big Horn Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
• Snow removal, South Main Street, 7:30 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Beaver Street, 8:35 a.m.
• Assault; simple, East 12th Street, 9:15 a.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 9:15 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Drug; other, Long Drive, 10:30 a.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 11:01 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Hi Tech Drive, 11:26 a.m.
• Cat trap, Park Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 11th Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, Airport Road, 1:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• Snow removal, Papago Drive, 3:55 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Dunnuck Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Dow Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Threat, Lewis Street, 5:55 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Ridgeway Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Seventh Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 6:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, Omarr Avenue, 7:07 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 8:12 p.m.
• Court/violation, Delphi Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
Friday
• Citizen assist, West Burkitt Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, North Main Street, 9:09 a.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 a.m.
• Child abuse, Big Horn Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Dome Drive, 10:31 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 11:11 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Brundage Street, 12:53 p.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Works Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Delphi Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Threat, Delphi Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 5:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Stadium Drive, 6:47 p.m.
• Barking dog, Harrison Street, 7:15 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 8:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 9:46 p.m.
• Drug; other, Main Street, 9:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:37 p.m.
• Family dispute, Parker Avenue, 11:46 p.m.
Saturday
• 911 hang up, Townhouse Place, 2:08 a.m.
• Death investigation, Townhouse Place, 2:10 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:15 a.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 9:33 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Works Street, 9:52 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Victoria Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 11:21 a.m.
• Assault; simple, Decker Road, 11:43 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Montana Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fleming Boulevard, 2:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Woodland Park, 2:21 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Ridgeway Avenue, 4:46 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Adair Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
• Hit and run, Parker Avenue, 7:34 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:21 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:11 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Brooks Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Commercial Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
• Domestic, Creekside Lane, 10:45 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• DUI, Main Street, 11:08 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue, 11:54 p.m.
Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Records only, Big Goose Road, 12:58 p.m.
• Theft of service, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:43 p.m.
• Court/violation, North Main Street, 7:01 p.m.
Saturday
• Alarm; burglar, Canyon View Drive, 8:16 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 9:28 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 9, 11:02 p.m.
Sunday
• Accident with injury, Knode Road and Highway 335, 8:58 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10 a.m.
• Structure fire, Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 West, mile marker 79, Dayton, 8:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Lane, 9 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• No arrested reported.
Saturday
• Joseph R. Bales, 52, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Myles L. Beal, 36, Loveland, Colorado, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jaymen B. Phillips, 20, Brighton, Colorado, speeding, DWUI, possession of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by WHP
Sunday
• Joseph T. Miller, 35, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• William J. Twite, 58, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Alex Vergara-Lamothe, 33, Denver, Colorado, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Aeris Williams, 27, West Point, Missouri, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 7
Number of releases over the weekend: 11