SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Motor home fire, 1900 block Yonkee Avenue, 2:47 a.m.
• EMS assist, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1600 block Parkside Court, 7:15 p.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 8:14 p.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 5:19 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Structure fire, 1900 block Yonkee Avenue, 2:49 a.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block Adkins Valley Lane, 10:07 a.m.
• EMS assist, 600 block Big Goose Road, 9:18 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Civil dispute, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:26 a.m.
• Prowler, Sumner Street, 4:44 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 6:01 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Airport Road, 6:34 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Delphi Avenue, 7:10 a.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, 7:35 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 8:55 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Main Street, 9:27 a.m.
• Public contact, Smith Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 11:07 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Delphi Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Follow up, Smith Street, 12:02 p.m.
• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 12:27 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Werco Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
• Accident, Werco Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 1:39 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
• Accident; delayed, Fifth Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 2:56 p.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 3:36 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:34 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Huntington Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Court/violation, Sheridan area, 5:55 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 6:15 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, Decker Road, 6:19 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:02 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Scott Street, 7:48 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:12 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:12 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 10:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Curfew violation, Works Street, 12:57 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 1:37 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 5:29 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ridge Road, 5:41 a.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 9:24 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:42 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 9:46 a.m.
• Fraud, North Heights Circle, 9:51 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 11:32 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Marion Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Huntington Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Scott Street, 5 p.m.
• Domestic, Ridgeway Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 6:07 p.m.
• Animal found, Trout Lane, 7:21 p.m.
• Mental subject, Gladstone Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 8:54 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Brooks Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 9:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 9:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:17 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
• Loud music, Ridgeway Avenue, 11:12 p.m.
Sunday
• Escort, East Brundage Lane, 12:06 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 4:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, Pima Drive, 8:57 a.m.
• Snow removal, Pheasant Place, 9:45 a.m.
• Theft; cold, East Brundage Lane, 11:05 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Avoca Place, 12:43 p.m.
• Civil standby, East Works Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Marion Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Public contact, West 12th Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 4:32 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Sixth Street, 6:50 p.m.
• Burglary; auto, Sixth Avenue East, 7:45 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 9:42 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 10:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 11:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:55 p.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Motorist assist, Dana Avenue and West 15th Street, 1:12 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, Yonkee Avenue, 2:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, Airport Road, 6:55 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:32 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Decker Road, 7:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:37 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 9:37 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 33, 10:53 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Highway 14A, Dayton, 11:10 a.m.
• Domestic, South Second Street, Big Horn, 6:23 p.m.
• Removal of subject, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 6:58 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 33, 7:23 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 2:09 p.m.
• 911 hang up, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 9:43 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist agency, Highway 14 East, mile marker 15, Clearmont, 1:49 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 2 p.m.
• Domestic, Main Street, Big Horn, 5:45 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 8:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Tonia R. Barr, 48, Dayton, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Aubrey A. Decker, 57, Ranchester, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Richard A. Johnson, 65, Sheridan, DWUI, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Gabriel Kost, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Victor L. Mikulin, 63, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
• Christian T. Sessions, 28, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, custody on warrant or incident, municipal court, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Holli G. Weber, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 7
Number of releases over the weekend: 10