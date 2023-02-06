SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:59 a.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:08 p.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block South Scott Street, 8:20 p.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Furnace problem, 1700 block Edwards Drive, 6:59 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Activated flow alarm, 1300 block Sugarland Drive, 3:30 p.m.
• EMS assist, 900 block West 12th Street, 8:18 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2100 block Pima Drive, 11:23 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Animal found, West Loucks Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Runaway, Omarr Avenue, 6:47 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Broadway Street, 7:59 a.m.
• Harassment, Bungalow Village Lane, 8:35 a.m.
• Harassment, North Heights Drive, 8:38 a.m.
• Found property, Loucks Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Heights Drive, 11:24 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Long Drive, 12:05 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Whitney Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Harassment, Ridgeway Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 4:56 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
• Warrant service, Strahan Parkway, 5:20 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:33 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 7:57 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 9:12 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, North Main Street, 10:08 p.m.
• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 10:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:09 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Brooks Street, 1:04 a.m.
• DUI, North Custer Street, 3:07 a.m.
• Dog at large, First Street, 8:35 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
• Follow up, Bungalow Village Lane, 8:55 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 9:01 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 9:41 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Summit Drive, 11:35 a.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Lookout Point Drive, 12:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 10th Street, 12:20 p.m.
• Indecent exposure, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 1:15 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Delphi Avenue, 1:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Swan Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 12th Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Greystone Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Coffeen Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Broadway Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Criminal entry, East Ninth Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Brundage Street, 6:54 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Woodland Park Road, 8:19 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Coffeen Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:11 p.m.
• Warrant service, Saberton Avenue, 9:13 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Brooks Street, 11:26 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 11:43 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:24 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 4:54 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 5:56 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Medical, Sibley Circle, 11:41 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 12:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Summit Drive, 2:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 4:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Street, 5:49 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 7:40 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Fifth Street, 8:09 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:23 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Avoca Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West Timberline Drive, 10:39 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Welfare check, Highway 339, Ranchester, 7:57 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 8:04 p.m.
Saturday
• Motorist assist, Highway 332, mile marker 9, Big Horn, 12:13 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Welton Lane, 9:45 a.m.
• Records only, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 11:05 a.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, North Piney Road, Banner, 12:32 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 1:05 a.m.
• Welfare check, Trails West Circle, Ranchester, 12:41 p.m.
• Vandalism; cold, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 1:15 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Whitetail Lane, 6:34 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Pinehurst Drive, Big Horn, 7:38 p.m.
• Found property, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 11:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Joshua Beckstead, 33, Casper, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Nathan Fox, 39, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jennifer L. Watson, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Stefan M. Gunter, 59, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• William Kendall, 46, Sheridan, criminal entry, property destruction and defacement, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Paul N. Rodriguez, 52, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Brad M. Rosenlund, 41, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jeremiah Runco, 22, Sheridan, driving under suspension, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Samuel K. Gilbert, 59, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Mark S. Williams, 62, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 10
Number of releases over the weekend: 7