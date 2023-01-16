SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
• EMS assist, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
• EMS assist, 900 block Gladstone Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Vehicle accident, Main and Sixth streets, 5:08 p.m.
• EMS assist, 200 block East Mountain View Drive, 9:53 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 1:02 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 9:30 a.m.
• EMS assist, 900 block Park Drive, 6:45 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Kristi Lane, 11:19 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 400 block Burton Street, 6:52 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 9:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
• Reports not available due to the holiday.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
• Reports not available due to the holiday.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
• Reports not available due to the holiday.
JAIL
• Reports not available due to the holiday.