SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 500 block West Works Street, 5:32 a.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block Gladstone Street, 8:33 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1000 block Long Drive, 12:20 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 4:38 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 4:23 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Third Avenue East, 7:01 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:41 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:15 a.m.
• Person in distress, 200 block East Works Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1700 block Edwards Drive, 3:57 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block West Works Street, 10:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Smoke/Carbon monoxide alarm, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• DUI citizen report, Main Street, 12:05 a.m.
• Loud music, Sugarland Drive, 2:55 a.m.
• Alarm; robbery, Brundage Lane, 7:21 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
• Fraud, Sheridan area, 9:52 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Kona Place, 10:05 a.m.
• Barking dog, West 11th Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Animal dead, Highland Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 11:57 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 2:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:57 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dome Loop, 3:25 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 3:56 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 4:02 p.m.
• Found property, Mydland Road, 4:09 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:51 p.m.
• Fraud, Fourth Avenue East, 7:13 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 8:01 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 8:07 p.m.
• Domestic, Fifth Street, 8:19 p.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 12:10 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:36 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:36 a.m.
• Fight, North Brooks Street, 12:43 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Brooks Street, 1:29 a.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 3:19 a.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Street, 7:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 10:10 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Wyoming Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Frank Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 11:54 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 1:31 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 2 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:06 p.m.
• Accident, 11th Street, 3:45 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Stalking; cold, Sugarland Drive, 6:49 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Whitney Lane, 7:46 p.m.
• Shots, Sheridan Avenue, 8:04 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 9:20 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Kroe Lane, 11:13 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:40 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 12:24 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Brooks Street, 1:08 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 1:15 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:16 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:31 a.m.
• Fight, North Brooks Street, 2:01 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Ridge Road, 2:57 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Rosewood Court, 3:36 a.m.
• Fight, East Brundage Lane, 10:25 a.m.
• Runaway, East Works Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Dog at large, Pheasant Draw Road, 11:44 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Court, 12:04 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Works Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 12:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Parker Avenue, 12:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Loucks Street, 1:04 p.m.
• 911 hang up, South Canby Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Accident, Sugar View Drive, 1:35 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Main Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 4:58 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 8:09 p.m.
• Harassment, South Carrington Street, 8:28 p.m.
• Hit and run, Fifth Street, 9:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Indian paintbrush Road, 9:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:10 p.m.
• Damaged property, East 13th Street, 11:06 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, Beckton Hall Road, 11:26 a.m.
• Fight, West 15th Street and Holloway Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 5:12 p.m.
Saturday
• Runaway, Pine Dale Avenue, Banner, 12:37 a.m.
• Accident, Kleiber Drive and Little Tongue Drive, Dayton, 12:34 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 5:06 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Dayton Street and Weare Street, Ranchester, 6:36 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, South Jefferson Street and West Burkitt Street, 9:41 p.m.
• Family dispute, Leopard Street, 11:46 p.m.
Sunday
• Domestic, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 12:50 a.m.
• Accident, Beckton Road, 12:51 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Indian Paintbrush Road, 9:21 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Alexander H. Babb, 33, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Laura L. Dixon, 33, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Scott C. Ragsdale, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Matheus C. Roberts, 21, Sheridan, criminal trespass, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Turner J. Taylor, 25, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Thomas Bragg, 28, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Pablo A. Garcia, 33, Fresno, California, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Darion M. Lafond, 24, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gordon L. Libby, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Isaiah Maes, 35, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Peter H. Reinholz, 34, Parkman, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Coleton Steigelman, 35, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Joshua G. Crossley, 26, Pavilion, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Taylor Flores, 30, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Timothy R. Garwood, 44, Sheridan, fighting in public, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremy J. Gill, 21, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sherrill F. Krajczar, 78, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Austin L. Sales, 27, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Calvert E. Sayer, 35, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 19
Number of releases over the weekend: 11