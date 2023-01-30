SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 700 block Marion Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 90, mile marker 25, 7:23 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 400 block Kentucky Avenue, 4:07 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block Bowman Avenue, 9:22 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 5:01 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1000 block South Thurmond Street, 8:17 p.m.
Sunday
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 90, mile marker 31, 6:57 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 90, mile marker 25, 7:29 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist Story Volunteer Fire Department, Interstate 90, mile marker 37, 11:53 a.m.
Sunday
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 90, mile marker 31, 6:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 1:41 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:10 a.m.
• Threat, Scott Street, 2:33 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Whitney Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Works Street, 9:04 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Fairway Lane, 9:55 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:34 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Destruction of surrendered drugs, West 12th Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:46 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Animal found, North Gould Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Found property, Sheridan area, 2:23 p.m.
• Found property, West Brundage Lane, 2:25 p.m.
• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 3:07 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Huntington Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Pornography, West Seventh Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, 7:31 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Gould Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Accident, North Brooks Street, 8:01 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Frank Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Animal injured, 11th Street, 9:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 9:23 p.m.
• Parking complaint, 11th Street, 9:27 p.m.
• Shooting guns, 11th Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Jefferson Street, 10:40 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI, North Gould Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Hit and run, Gladstone Street, 1:42 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 6:57 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 9:19 a.m.
• Motorist assist, 10:24 a.m.
• Drug; other, B Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Hit and run, Illinois Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 11:22 a.m.
• Runaway, Pheasant Draw Road, 11:46 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Threats; cold, Avoca Place, 12:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Yonkee Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Brooks Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Damaged property, Avoca Place, 2:18 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West 12th Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:54 p.m.
• Protection order, South Canby Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:19 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:44 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:44 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 11:51 p.m.
Sunday
• Traffic complaint, West 14th Street, 12:06 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Main Street, 12:20 a.m.
• DUS, Jefferson Street, 1:40 a.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 4:56 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 7:21 a.m.
• Welfare check, Airport, Road, 10:07 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Jefferson Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Theft in progress, North Main Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 2:06 p.m.
• DUS, Fifth Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Snow removal, West Loucks Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Pornography, North Main Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Clark Circle, 4:33 p.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
• Loitering, North Main Street, 5:57 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 7:52 p.m.
• Civil standby, Papago Drive, 8:49 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 9:37 p.m.
• Family dispute, Sugarland Drive, 9:41 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 10:42 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:14 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Theft; cold, Deer Run, 7:26 a.m.
• Warrant service, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:45 a.m.
• Break and enter, Indian paintbrush Road, 10:19 a.m.
• Burglary; automobile, Crystal Creek Drive, 1:13 p.m.
• Accident; delayed, Clear Creek Avenue, Clearmont, 2:39 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Meade Creek Road, 3:07 p.m.
• DUI, Dutch Creek Road, mile marker 3, Wyarno, 7:10 p.m.
• Agency assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 25, 7:23 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Carrington Way, 7:45 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 East, Clearmont, 8:46 p.m.
• Drug activity, McCormick Road, 8:55 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 9 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Upper Powder River Road, mile marker 10, 10 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, West Fifth Street, 7:30 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 37, Banner, 11:14 a.m.
• Accident, Paradise Park Road and Big Horn Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 3:35 p.m.
• Accident, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 4:14 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue and Swaim Road, 8:51 p.m.
Sunday
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue and College Meadow Drive, 2:14 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Silverton Drive, Ranchester, 5:04 a.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Robin Lane, 1:43 p.m.
• Assist agency, Fish Hatchery Road and Wagon Box Road, Banner, 2:03 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 4:55 p.m.
• Information, Ulm Road and Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 6:30 p.m.
• Records only, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 21, 6:56 p.m.
• Domestic, Pinehurst Drive, 7:16 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:22 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Ridge Road, 8:52 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Main Street, Dayton, 9:05 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Janelle K. Benton, 52, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mitchell D. Johnson, 61, Wyarno, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Delissa A. Klasinski, 47, Sheridan, DWUI, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lance J. Sivertson, 52, Casper, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Dustin Hubert, 37, Billings, Montana, possession of a controlled substance (3), DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Joseph Murdock, 28, Lodgegrass, Montana, no valid driver's license, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dirk H. Sanderson, 72, Sheridan, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, disorderly conduct; violent, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Tyler M. Bogert, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant (2), municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cindy L. Meyer, 63, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Brad M. Rosenlund, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• William J. Twite, 58, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 11
Number of releases over the weekend: 6