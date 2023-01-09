SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 400 block East Burkitt Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 300 block East Loucks Street, 4:33 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 6:26 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:29 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:43 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 5:08 p.m.
• EMS assist, 700 block Long Drive, 6:29 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1200 block North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1 a.m.
• Public contact, East Woodland Park, 8:48 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:01 a.m.
• Cat trap, Sugarland Drive, 10:15 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Drug destruction, West 12th Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Careless driver, Long Drive, 11:23 a.m.
• Cat trap, South Canby Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 12:13 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, Ridgeway Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:16 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
• Fraud, South Brooks Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 1:57 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Linden Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
• Snow removal, Sheridan area, 2:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Bender Lane, 2:18 p.m.
• Fraud, Cedar Avenue South, 2:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 2:52 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bungalow Village Lane, 3:31 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:36 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 4:49 p.m.
• Disturbance of peace, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
• Homicide, Mydland Road, 6:52 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 6:53 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Ponderosa Drive, 6:55 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Park Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Thurmond Avenue, 8:57 p.m.
• Medical, East Alger Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:13 p.m.
• Warrant service, Emerson Street, 9:35 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 p.m.
Saturday
• Verbal domestic, Ridgeway Avenue, 12:41 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Val Vista Street, 3:18 a.m.
• Noise complaint, East Brundage Lane, 3:20 a.m.
• Malicious property destruction, North Brooks Street, 6:05 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:51 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 10:59 a.m.
• Burglary; cold, Creekside Lane, 11:07 a.m.
• Mental subject, Delphi Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Brookie Path, 12:25 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:47 p.m.
• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 3:19 p.m.
• Road hazard, Fifth Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 3:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Family dispute, North Jefferson Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Mental subject, East Brundage Lane, 5:21 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, North Jefferson Street, 5:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 6:47 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 7:35 p.m.
• Accident, East Ridge Road, 7:44 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:03 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
• Accident, Ninth Street, 10:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:53 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Badger Street, 11:20 p.m.
Sunday
• Runaway, Omarr Avenue, 1:18 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 3:42 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Big Horn Avenue, 4:51 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 7:59 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Warren Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 10:21 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 1:50 p.m.
• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
• Accident, East Fourth Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 7:09 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Demple Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, Pima Drive, 8:57 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Carlin Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Death investigation, North Main Street, 9:47 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Cottonwood Avenue, 10:41 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 11:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 12 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, Fort Road and Industrial Road, 1:06 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, High Street, Big Horn, 1:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Second Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Columbus Drive, Dayton, 9:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:33 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 3:16 a.m.
• Drug activity, Stevens Avenue, 11:17 a.m.
• Animal lost, Cattail Lane, 11:47 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Willow Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 16th Street and Taylor Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Death investigation, Highway 87, 4:08 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 0, 6:17 p.m.
• Death investigation, Maverick Lane, 7:09 p.m.
Sunday
• Minor in possession, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 12:22 a.m.
• Evidence disposal, West 13th Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Warrant/NCIC, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Donna L. Abel, 32, Lodge Grass, Montana, DWUS, DWUI, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court (2), municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Kevin R. Anair, 55, Big Horn, possession of a controlled substance, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mary C. Dunlap, 65, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jedediah C. Franks, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant (2), district court, arrested by SPD
• Dominique A. Giffin, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Scott C. Mines, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, domestic relations, arrested by SPD
• Casey J. Olson, 25, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, contempt of court/ bench warrant, circuit court (2), municipal court, arrested by SCSO
• Myra M. Ozuna, 49, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Sarah A. Snyder, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Preston M. Doyle, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nicholas J. Taylor, 44, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant (3), interfering with an officer, custody on warrant or incident, district court (3), circuit court (2), arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Timothy A. Bailey, 30, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 12
Number of releases over the weekend: 10