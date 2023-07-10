SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:09 a.m.
• Duck rescue, 200 block West Loucks Street, 6:36 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:57 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 6:39 p.m.
• Grass fire, 1100 block Park Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
Saturday
• Carbon monoxide check, 800 block West Burkitt Street, 7:11 a.m.
• Structure fire, 1500 block Yonkee Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:33 a.m.
• Activated smoke alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 12:12 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 1300 block Holmes Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 10:10 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 12:14 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Welfare check, Slater Creek Lane, Ranchester, 9:21 a.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:55 a.m.
• Animal injured, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 1:07 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Meade Creek Road, 8:03 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Buffalo Creek Road, Clearmont, 8:18 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 10:21 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Red Grade Road, marker 318, 10:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Rosebud Lane and Choke Cherry Lane, Banner, 11:42 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI, Highway 335, 1:16 a.m.
• Assist agency, Big Goose Road, 10:54 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 11:26 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 335, 3:17 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 16, Ranchester, 6:22 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Mountain Shadows Boulevard and Big Horn Avenue, 7:16 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 23, 8:07 p.m.
• Assist WHP, State Highway 193, Banner, 8:17 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 17th Street and Dana Avenue, 10:45 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Clubhouse Road, 11:02 p.m.
• Interference, West 17th Street and Dana Avenue, 11:25 p.m.
Sunday
• Minor in possession, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 12:55 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 1:44 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 87, mile marker 29, 7:15 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 12:33 p.m.
• Animal injured, Wagon Box Road and Hosburg Drive, Banner, 3:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, Davis Tee, 7:19 p.m.
• Death investigation, Higby Road, 7:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:40 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Big Horn Mountains, 10:17 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Beth A. Korbel, 60, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher D. Scott, 65, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Lexi N. Van Horn, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Brayton L. Ankney, 19, Sheridan, unlawful operation of a vehicle by youth, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Brian P. Johnson, 45, Ranchester, interfering with an officer, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Tyson H. McDougall, 45, Buffalo, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
Sunday
• Kimberly A. Baker, 50, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Roger B. Tyler, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Byron M. Williams Jr., 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 9
Number of releases over the weekend: 10