SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1500 block Martin Avenue, 4:28 a.m.
• Structure fire, 300 block Pheasant Place, 8:46 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 1:29 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1000 block North Custer Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Oil spill, 2000 block Demple Street, 2:08 p.m.
• EMS assist, 200 block Smith Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Downed power line, Absaraka Street and Big Horn Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
• Smoke alarm investigation, 1100 block Park View Court, 7:05 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block Victoria Street, 9:13 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 11:22 a.m.
• Fuel spill, 50 block East Brundage Lane, 12:14 p.m.
• EMS assist, 800 block Ponderosa Drive, 12:34 p.m.
• EMS assist, 900 block Big Goose Road, 1:28 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Mydland Road, 5:34 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:16 p.m.
• EMS assist, 100 block East Works Street, 8:14 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:21 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 900 block West Loucks Street, 5:35 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Structure fire, 300 block Pheasant Place, 9:47 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3500 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:40 p.m.
Saturday
• Grass fire, Terry Road, 12:10 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:53 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1 a.m.
• Death investigation, Martin Avenue, 4:27 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 6:43 a.m.
• Hit and run, Dunnuck Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Lost property, West 12th Street, 8:36 a.m.
• Structure fire, Pheasant Place, 8:46 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 9 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 9:52 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 11th Street, 10:05 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, West 11th Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:55 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Works Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
• Haz-mat, Demple Street, 1:54 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 2 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Gould Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 3 p.m.
• Public urination, North Main Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mandel Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 4 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, South Gould Street, 4:23 p.m.
• Court/violation, Davis Tee, 4:38 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 5:02 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Canby Street, 5:16 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Sixth Street, 5:46 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Sheridan area, 5:49 p.m.
• Accident, South Thurmond Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 6:17 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 7:13 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Park Street, 7:16 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Drug activity, Beaver Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Threat, Woodworth Street, 8:20 p.m.
• Damaged property, Sheri Lane, 9:27 p.m.
• Damaged property, Big Horn Avenue, 9:35 p.m.
• Animal found, Gage Place, 9:58 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Street, 11:03 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Fifth Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:56 a.m.
• DUI, East Fifth Street, 1:12 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:25 a.m.
• Damaged property, West Works Street, 3:26 a.m.
• Assist agency, Scott Drive, 3:29 a.m.
• Assist agency, Val Vista Street, 4:12 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, Sheridan area, 7:33 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
• Harassment, Skeels Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 11:38 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Thurmond Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Warrant service, Fourth Avenue East, 11:50 a.m.
• Haz-mat, East Brundage Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Pheasant Place, 12:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:29 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:33 p.m.
• Cat trap, Fourth Avenue East, 2:52 p.m.
• Found property, Industrial Lane, 3:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Circle, 4:04 p.m.
• Family dispute, South Thurmond Avenue, 4:22 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Thurmond Street, 5:29 p.m.
• Fight, Sugarland Drive, 7:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Martin Avenue, 7:46 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 8:28 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Bungalow Village Lane, 9:09 p.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 11:45 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.
• Robbery in progress, Burkitt Street, 4:12 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 7:05 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Loucks Street, 8:55 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 9:35 a.m.
• Custody dispute, South Linden Avenue, 9:58 a.m.
• Found property, Shelley Lane, 11:18 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Laclede Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Deliver message, Sixth Avenue East, 12:44 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 12:45 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
• Found property, Beaver Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Domestic, Colonial Drive, 2:13 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugar View Drive, 2:34 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
• Found property, North Jefferson Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Dispute, East Brundage Lane, 5:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:34 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Parker Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 9:55 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 10:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Rape; cold, Big Horn area, 9:07 a.m.
• Accident, Kristi Lane, 12:18 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Big Goose Road, 5:15 p.m.
• Assist agency, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 9:42 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Businga Lane, Banner, 9:57 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Ridge Trailhead, 11:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Minor in possession, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 1:01 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Red Grade Road, 6:47 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Willow Avenue and West 15th Street, 7:23 a.m.
• Lost property, Metz Road and Big Horn Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Dayton Street and Highway 14, Ranchester, 1:36 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Highway 14 West, Ranchester, 2:50 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Blue Sky Circle, Banner, 3:04 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Brundage Lane, 3:10 p.m.
• Animal incident, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 4:03 p.m.
• Fraud, West 13th Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Citizen dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
• Harassment, West 13th Street, 6:48 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beatty Gulch Road, 8:10 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:34 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious circumstance, Skeels Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Dead Swede Campground, Dayton, 11:36 a.m.
• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 11:53 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Highway 87, 2:10 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Beatty Gulch Road, 3:25 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 14 West, mile marker 75, Dayton, 3:56 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 5:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue and Morrison Ranch Road, 5:28 p.m.
• Overdue motorist, Red Grade Road, 7:56 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Andrew S. Alden, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher J. Fox, 43, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Hannah-Rose Garlick, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Benjamin Johnson, 41, Rapid City, South Dakota, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Mary J. Kearney, 60, Busby, Montana, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Elijah Lahm, 36, Lincoln, Nebraska, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Thomas A. Torres Jr., 38, Sheridan, criminal trespass, contempt of court/bench warrant, interfering with an officer, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Nathan S. Gainforth, 23, Sheridan, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Rocky R. Gainforth, 46, Helena, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Alexander M. Jack, 18, Sheridan, minor in possession of alcohol, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Marianna J. Ketcham, 19, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Damian Roberts, 19, Sheridan, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Noel D. Warren, 30, Festus, Missouri, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tonia R. Wilson, 48, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Jadence D. Archilta, 19, Garyown, Montana, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Annie M. Castro, 27, Hardin, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lorina A. Hamilton, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Miximiliano Ruiz Diaz, 19, Mauel Diablo, Mexico, DWUI, robbery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tessa N. Wilson, 23, Crow Agency, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant (3), disorderly conduct; public intoxication, out of county court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 19
Number of releases over the weekend: 9