SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block North Gould Street, 8:13 a.m.
• EMS assist, 800 block Sumner Street, 2:35 p.m.
• EMS assist, 100 block East Alger Street, 6:21 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:26 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Bobwhite Court, 10:34 a.m.
• Accident with injury, 100 block Decker Road, 12:28 p.m.
• EMS assist, 800 block Beaver Street, 2:23 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Marion Street, 11:24 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 1000 block Clarendon Avenue, 5:14 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 800 block East Seventh Street, 5:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 12:11 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West 12th Street, 4:36 a.m.
• Weed violation, Heartland Drive, 9:04 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 9:24 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 10:09 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Spaulding Street, 10:10 a.m.
• Damaged property, Big Horn Road, 10:29 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Hill Pond Drive, 11:09 a.m.
• Panhandling, Brooks Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Careless driver, Victoria Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Panhandling, East Brundage Lane, 12:17 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Joe Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Airport Road, 1:10 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 1:52 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• Fraud, Draw Road, 2:17 p.m.
• Medical, Sumner Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Heights Lane, 2:41 p.m.
• Accident, South Gould Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 3:56 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Montana Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 4:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 4:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 5:49 p.m.
• Barking dog, Colonial Drive, 7:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 8:15 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Sugarland Drive, 8:18 p.m.
• Fireworks, East Works Street, 9:06 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:04 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, East Brundage Lane, 11:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 11:45 p.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 11:52 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI, North Main Street, 1:50 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Loucks Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Custer Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Custer Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Custer Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Custer Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Animal dead, Fourth Avenue East, 11:55 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Custer Street, 12:10 p.m.
• DUI, Decker Road, 12:26 p.m.
• Harassment, Holmes Avenue, 12:49 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Demple Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
• Drug; other, Terra Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Avoca Place, 5:01 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Gould Street, 5:05 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Demple Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 6:18 p.m.
• Battery; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Burkitt Street, 7:03 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:51 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:21 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:21 p.m.
• Animal found, Parker Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sibley Circle, 10:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:46 p.m.
• Minor in possession, North Brooks Street, 10:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.
• Medical, Marion Street, 11:23 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:50 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:02 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Family dispute, Canfield Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Loud party, Crescent Street, 12:36 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:23 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 1:25 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Main Street, 2:12 a.m.
• Death investigation, Clarendon Avenue, 5:12 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sixth Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Steffen Court, 11:06 a.m.
• Custody dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:39 p.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Second Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Medical, Martin Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Spaulding Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Barking dog, Minuteman Court, 4:54 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Long Drive, 5:25 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Lowell Street, 6:01 p.m.
• Fireworks, Lewis Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Found property, Bender Lane, 6:42 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
• Damaged property, De Smet Avenue, 8:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:09 p.m.
• Domestic, Kentucky Avenue, 8:53 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, West 11th Street, 9:18 p.m.
• Trespass warning, West 11th Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Fireworks, West Brundage Street, 10:35 p.m.
• Runaway, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:46 p.m.
• Theft; cold, East Brundage Lane, 11:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 8:23 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Wildcat Road, 8:25 a.m.
• Missing person, Crown Drive, 2:11 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 7:55 p.m.
• Fireworks, Railway Street, Ranchester, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
• Theft from vehicle, Decker Road, 1:59 a.m.
• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Domestic, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 10:29 p.m.
Sunday
• Found property, Decker Road and Highway 338, mile marker 11, 1:13 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, Highway 14 West, mile marker 67, Dayton, 3:38 a.m.
• Suicide, Indian Paintbrush Road, 8:12 a.m.
• Missing animal, Highway 345, Parkman, 11:53 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Cross Creek Court, 12:20 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, West 12th Street, 11:29 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Jeremy D. Armour, 45, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• John W. Loving, 74, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; loud noise, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• William C. Perry, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Cody J. Rustin, 23, Witeriver, Arizona, alcohol greater than 10%; DWUI, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Paul M. Valdez, 48, Ranchester, DWUI, driving without Interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Kyler T. Ceiling, 23, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 7
Number of releases over the weekend: 4