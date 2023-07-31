SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 50 block West Fourth Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Sheriff's Office assist, 3500 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• Electrical investigation, 2100 block West Fifth Street, 8:36 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block Birch Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Dumpster fire, 300 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:46 p.m.
Sunday
• Smoke detector check, 1100 block Avon Street, 4:40 a.m.
• EMS assist, Thorne Rider Road, 2:10 p.m.
• EMS assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• EMS assist, Golf Course Road, 10:45 a.m.
• EMS assist, Cessna Road, 3:20 p.m.
• EMS assist, 3500 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not available by press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 1:14 a.m.
• Death investigation, Golf Course Road, 10:44 a.m.
• Warrant service, West Loucks Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Reckless endangering, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 3:04 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Big Horn Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 10:02 p.m.
Saturday
• Lost property, Scott Bicentennial Park, Dayton, 2:44 p.m.
• Accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 30, 3:26 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 17, 4:32 p.m.
• Domestic, River Road, Dayton, 5:21 p.m.
• Hit and run, Red Grade Road, 7:57 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Highway 14 West, mile marker 84, Dayton, 11:06 p.m.
Sunday
• Theft; cold, Omarr Avenue, 4:51 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 36, 12:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 335 and Bird Farm Road, 1:25 p.m.
• Traffic accident, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 5:12 p.m.
• Harassment, Main Street, Dayton, 6:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Noah C. Hensley, 51, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ronald D. Newton, 66, Gillette, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brennan S. Stacy, 42, Dayton, reckless endangering with a firearm, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Michael C. Garriffa, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Spencer R. Uecker, 53, Dayton, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Shannon L. Graham, 57, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Robert E. Bronson, 60, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel A. Dalin, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Hannah M. Harrah, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Duane H. Myers, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 10
Number of releases over the weekend: 5